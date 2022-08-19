Rhian Sugden puts on a busty display in a plunging black swimsuit

<!–

Rhian Sugden stunned fans with a scantily clad swimsuit as she documented her sunny getaway to Tenerife on Friday.

The 35-year-old model shared a sexy photo on Instagram as she climbed out of the pool at the sun-filled location.

Rhian looked sensational in a deep black one-piece that highlighted her ample bust and slender figure.

Stunning: Rhian Sugden, 35, set the pulse in a deep black swimsuit as she shared a snappy Instagram photo from her sun-filled getaway to Tenerife

Rhian cut a glamorous figure as she emerged from the water in seductive style, although her perfectly coiffed locks suggested she had never touched the water before.

You can see her turning her head away from the camera as she strikes a natural pose for the photo.

The model also decided to protect her face by donning black cat-eye sunglasses to complete her look.

Vacation: The model is currently enjoying a much-needed vacation at the sun-filled location, which she’s documented with a slew of social media snaps

Swooning over her sassy holiday snap, one person wrote, “Wow, stunningly beautiful,” followed by heart emojis.

Another person also added: ‘What a beautiful view’, and a third person wrote: ‘Black looks FANTASTIC on you.’

Rhian is currently enjoying a much-needed break in the hot Tenerife location, and she captioned the blistering snap: ‘Oh buoy!’

Bikini-clad: The sassy bikini snap is one of many photos the model recently shared during her trip

The snap is one of several bikini photos the model recently shared during her trip.

The star recently stretched out in a glittering pool and seemed to make the most of the heat as he donned a pastel two-piece bikini.

She opted for a lilac triangle bikini top that accentuated her bust and wore matching bikini bottoms that hung high on her hips, showing off her slim figure.

She also made sure to further complement her look with stylish sunglasses.

Beautiful: The star recently posted a photo of herself sprawled out in a glittering pool and seemed to be making the most of the heat

And let her blond locks flow freely over her shoulders as she enjoyed sitting by the pool.

The beauty is no stranger to showing off her impressive figure in a series of sizzling bikini photos.

According to The Sun, she recently shared how her breasts had grown to such an extent that it became “unbearable” to walk.

And Rhian opened up about the painful reality of having a 34F chest, which makes her have a hunched over attitude.

She also said she can’t wear “nice outfits” because many tops and dresses don’t fit her chest.

Rhian, who is married to actor Oliver Mellor, admitted she was tempted to undergo a breast reduction.

However, she is concerned about the scars it may leave her.