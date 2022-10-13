Rhian Sugden flaunts her incredible figure and ample cleavage in black swimsuit on holiday in Turkey

She is known for parading her incredible curves on social media.

And Rhian Sugden put on another very busty display on Instagram on Thursday, as she relaxed on a luxury getaway in Turkey with her husband Oliver Mellor.

The glamor model, 36, wore a black bathing suit with a plunging neckline, revealing her ample cleavage.

Phenomenal: Rhian Sugden put on another very busty display on Instagram on Thursday, as she relaxed on a luxury getaway in Turkey with husband Oliver Mellor

She balanced on the edge of a boat and showed off her long legs as she bathed in the sun.

Her blond locks were straightened and fell over her shoulders, while she wore sunglasses on her head.

Rhian seemed to go makeup-free as she worked on her tan, letting her natural beauty shine through as she glowed.

Hilarious: She captioned the gorgeous photo and joked, “Feeling nauti…” alongside an anchor emoji

Rhian has been open about the struggles of having big boobs in the past.

She recently spoke with The sun on how ‘top-heavy women’ can wear bikinis and still stay stylish.

She said: ‘Recently I’ve found that some high street brands have started grooming heavier women like myself, giving us well-endowed sisters a chance to ditch the frump.

“When I’m getting ready for a beach vacation, I always try to pack some of my halter neck main bikinis.

“They lift, contract a bit of a cleavage, and they also allow some wiggle room if you swell in the heat.”