Rhian Sugden displays her jaw-dropping curves in black lace lingerie for sizzling snaps

She is no stranger to showcasing her phenomenal figure in racy social media snaps.

And Rhian Sugden didn’t disappoint as she slipped her stunning curves into black lace underwear as she posed for an Instagram snap on Wednesday.

The glamor model, 36, was stunned by the sassy cleavage number that highlighted her hourglass frame.

Rhian exuded confidence as she flashed the flesh in the very leggy number while posing seductively up a storm for the camera.

Her straight blonde locks fell over her shoulders as she emphasized her features with a dewy makeup palette, including gloss on her pouty lips.

She paired it with a delicate gold bracelet and earrings and opted for a sexy red manicure.

Sizzling: The photo comes after the beauty posted another very busty view to Instagram last month, relaxing on a luxury getaway in Turkey with husband Oliver Mellor

It comes after the star first spoke out about her anxiety diagnosis recently, revealing her lifelong phobia of being sick, which started when she was just three years old, caused panic attacks and left her hospitalized.

In conversation with former Love Island star Dr. Alex George on the Stompcast podcastRhian admitted that her phobia of being sick has taken over her life and that even her husband has struggled to deal with her panic attacks and anxiety.

Rhian revealed that for more than 30 years her anxiety has affected much of her life – from preventing her from getting on school buses, to stopping holidays abroad and eating most of the food, leaving her severely underweight.

For years, medics struggled to help the model, but after she decided to try several therapies on her own — including shock therapy and hypnotherapy — she said more recently she was finally starting to learn how to cope better.

Rhian explained, “In the past five years I have been diagnosed with anxiety. But I’ve had it since I was about three or four years old and it wasn’t really a thing then.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had it bad. I feel like it has taken over a big part of my life, but it stems from a phobia of being sick.

“I have ideas where it comes from because I’ve had so many different types of therapy over the years. I have had hypnotherapy, CBT therapy (cognitive behavioral therapy), shock therapy.

And they somehow turned me back — something I never thought was possible. I thought this was just ridiculous talk, but they managed to get memories out of me that I didn’t know I had. That was hypnotherapy doing that.

Rhian explained that hypnotherapy helped bring back childhood memories, including seeing a dining lady at her school who was sick, which helped her understand when the phobia started.