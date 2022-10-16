RFU chief Bill Sweeney backs plans to reduce the Premiership to 10 teams from 2024-25 season

Bill Sweeney has thrown the support of the Rugby Football Union behind a 10-team Premiership to help solve the sport’s financial crisis.

RFU chief executive Sweeney has insisted the governing body remains committed to the highly anticipated global calendar, signaling the ‘great priority’ of resolving club-country match conflicts.

Sweeney has predicted that any changes to a downsized English top flight won’t take effect until the 2024-25 season.

Bill Sweeney has thrown the support of the Rugby Football Union behind a 10-team Premiership

The RFU and Premiership Rugby are already in talks on the Professional Game Agreement (PGA), although the existing terms do not expire until June 2024.

Sweeney admitted that the RFU has few short-term solutions for affected clubs Worcester or Wasps, but stressed that the financial crisis should trigger a major overhaul of the English game.

When asked whether a smaller 10-team Premiership could be an answer, Sweeney said: “I see it as viable for a number of reasons and we’ve been saying for some time that less is more.

“I don’t know if 10 is the absolute number, but that’s the number that’s being used now, but in that and the central distribution around broadcast and commercial revenue, there’s clearly a financial benefit to fewer teams in that league.

“Obviously one of the main issues we’re dealing with is the calendar.

“And one of the things holding us back in England is the overlap between the international game and the club game.

“So reducing the size of PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) will help us do that.

Worcester Warriors players and staff contracts dissolved last week

“There is no plan to expand international competitions, talks around the global season will not increase the number of international Tests played.

“But reducing that overlap between club and country, again, we believe this is a fundamental part of improving the story and product around the club game, which will hopefully drive growth in match day revenue, broadcast value, etc. .

“I don’t think we can take action in the short term, and we are seeing the effects of a system that has been broken for quite some time.

And we have no financial transparency about those other clubs.

“The kind of time frame we’re looking at to make this happen is 2024-25, which is after the current PGA.

“But we want to lay the groundwork, set the course to really get the English game in order for the long term.

Wasps expected to be relegated from Premiership amid their financial troubles

“We’ve been talking about PGA for about six months now, we started so early, even though that agreement doesn’t expire until June 2024. We have daily consultations, discussions about that.

“Resolving the club and Testmatch clashes is a top priority; the degree of overlap at this point is not helping anyone.

“Fans want to see their great players play for their clubs, and England fans want to see English players who can perform at their best.

“That’s why breaking that international calendar is an important consideration for us.

“Match and minute limits are only coming under more pressure. With this approach we can achieve those two things.’

Sweeney believes that improved governance and more robust regulations – including enforcing financial transparency from clubs – could put rugby back on track.

“Now is the time to be brave, to be bold, but it’s also a time for cool heads,” Sweeney said.

“Players need to have a strong voice in this and full consultation.

“Personally, I believe that we will come through this stronger and better and that we will get through it. I don’t see it as the long-term downfall of our game.

Sweeney says current Premiership setup won’t benefit every team in the league

“There’s been real frustration and anger, and that’s completely understandable.

“But the words will mean very little to the players and people affected at clubs if we don’t really use this situation to make the necessary changes to protect the game in the future.

“Under the French model of greater financial transparency, we would have known a situation like Worcester or Wasps before the season started.

“And then it’s up to us to say, ‘Look, we think you’re in a precarious position and we’re here to protect you.’

“In France they will impose a reduced salary ceiling on one club.

“So we need more governance and regulatory control so you can make changes.”