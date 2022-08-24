Reviews of Meghan Markle’s first Archetypes podcast on Spotify with Serena Williams 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Meghan Markle’s new Spotify podcast has been criticized by critics who said it was “almost completely ridiculous” and “just another way she can talk about herself.”

The Duchess of Sussex released her highly anticipated podcast Archetypes yesterday in the form of a conversation with her close friend, tennis great Serena Williams.

But Celia Walden said in the Telegraph it was “an interview with this inspiring sports figure in name only,” and that Meghan was “interviewing herself.”

She also said the Duchess was the kind of person “who hijacks every disturbing anecdote with an anecdote of her own – only theirs is drawn out longer, more disturbing”.

The Spectator columnist Steerpike said it was “hard to believe it took 28 people, including eight executive producers, to make the episode – plus Meghan.”

The review added that tennis enthusiasts who listen to the podcast to hear from Williams “might be a little disappointed” because it’s “basically all about Meghan.”

And James Marriott described it in The Times as a “tastefully soundtracked parade of banalities, absurdities and self-aggrandizing California platitudes.”

His one-star review said the podcast “will make you feel like you’re locked in the relaxation room of a wellness spa with an unusually confident yoga instructor.”

But in The Independent, Clémence Michallon told how the podcast made clear that Meghan “made the right decision when she cut and ran away” from the royal family.

She said the story of how Meghan had to continue her duties after her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his room must have been “uniquely infuriating.”

Read some snippets of some reviews of Meghan’s new podcast here:

A photo of Meghan Markle released on the first episode of her podcast ‘Archetypes’

JAMES MARRIOTT – THE TIMES

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast review — almost completely ridiculous

Rating:

The Duchess of Sussex’s almost completely ridiculous new podcast Archetypes promises to ‘break apart the boxes women have been placed in for generations’. On the proof of the first episode – an interview with Serena Williams – it won’t do this at all.”

The podcast is a tastefully soundtracked parade of banalities, absurdities and self-aggrandizing Californian platitudes. The effect of all the tinkling music and vague conversations is that you feel trapped in the relaxation room of a wellness spa with an unusually self-contained yoga instructor.”

“Even those sympathetic to Meghan’s plight (and I once thought I could be one of those people) will find that the full hour of an Archetypes episode will leave them in an unusually grumpy mood.”

CELIA WALDEN – DAILY TELEGRAPH

Meghan’s podcast is just another way she can talk about herself

The podcast is in name only an interview with this inspiring sports figure. If the rest of the season is anything like the premiere, week after week, we’ll actually be listening to Meghan interview herself.”

Even the anecdote about how Meghan first met her alleged interviewee — at a Super Bowl party in 2010 — somehow turns into self-aggrandizement. Seeing Serena approach someone, Meghan wondered who the hell could have piqued this special woman’s interest, and – oh, my God! – it was her.’

“Every woman has had a girlfriend like Meghan: the one who turns all trust back on them and hijacks every disturbing anecdote with one of their own – only theirs is longer drawn out, more disturbing.”

STEERSPIEK – THE SPECTATOR

Meghan’s Archetypes Podcast Is Really All About Her

“Harry has been pushed into the background, natch, so Meghan can focus on talking about herself—sorry, Mr. S meant to say, ‘on the labels women try to hold back.’ Labels try to do nothing, of course, they are labels. But we should never let common sense get in the way of rich women talking about women’s empowerment.”

The first guest is Serena Williams, but tennis enthusiasts who sign up may be a little disappointed. The show is really all about Meghan, as it takes 11 minutes for Serena to barely hear anything.”

“It’s hard to believe it took 28 people, including eight executive producers, to make the episode – plus Meghan herself, who is also credited as ‘executive producer’ in the credits.”

CLEMENCE MICHALLON – THE INDEPENDENT

The royal family doesn’t work for anyone, not even the royal family

“I’ve never had a hard time understanding why Markle and her husband chose to resign from their royal position, but if I did, this story would [about Archie and the fire] would probably bring me some clarity.

“There’s something so relatively frustrating about that situation. Being confronted with a problem that could have been easily solved with a little pragmatism (they could have issued a statement explaining what had happened and postponed official appointments until the next day) and told it couldn’t be done for completely amorphous reasons his (optics, stiff upper lip, ‘it’s not like that here’) is extremely irritating.

“The more I hear about the royal family these days, the clearer it seems that the monarchy doesn’t work for anyone, including the royal family. And from what we’ve heard on her podcast, it’s clear that Markle made the right decision when she cut and ran.”

HILARY ROSE – THE TIMES

Meghan’s podcast: a glimpse into her private life? Yes, one more

“In retrospect, I should have knocked myself unconscious an hour ago with a copy of Finding Freedom. Instead, I listened to Meghan Markle’s syrupy California streak for 57 minutes and 28 seconds, rocking back and forth and moaning softly under my breath.’

“It seems to be an allegory of the many ways in which she, a fierce, strong, brave woman, was wronged and cheated in the ten minutes she lived in the UK and was celebrated as the best thing that could happen to the Royal Family in years.” . Her podcast is pure, narcissistic gibberish and next week she’s “talking” with Mariah Carey. Shoot me now.’

ELLA WHELAN – GOOD MORNING GREAT BRITAIN

“One of the things I admire about British sensibility is the desire to prick people’s balloon heads when they get too big, which I don’t think is a bad thing. To me, ambition is only worth celebrating if what you are ambitious is worth doing.’

“The problem with Meghan Markle and other celebrities or royals, very kind of powerful professional women, who talk, whine I think, about the fact that it’s so hard when you’re just trying to be ambitious is that it happens to you I think average woman—perhaps the ladies who watch this morning getting the kids ready to go out, or vacuum the sitting room, or go to work—as just the kind of professional middle-class feminism, whining about not being celebrated enough.’

KINSEY SCHOFIELD – NL NEWS

“Looking from the outside in, there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast and that’s the reckoning.

“In this episode you see her sort of go after Tom Bower, in response to his claim that she is ambitious and cunning. The book also says that Serena Williams told a media contact that they weren’t necessarily close friends, and it also questions her Procter and Gamble story. She goes into all those things in the very first episode of her podcast, I think they are related.’

CALL MOONEY – DAILY MAIL

Giggling, gushing – and old grievances

“This bizarre, saccharine, and mildly sickening schmooze fest between Meghan and ‘my best friend Serena’ (as we hear over and over) tells us next to nothing about the making of Serena Williams’ towering ambition.”

“This podcast is yet another example of the inescapable truth that Britain and the US are two nations separated by a common language. No British broadcaster would condone the almost incomprehensible giggles and giggles between Meghan and her guest that excludes the listener from any real understanding or intimacy.”

Instead of taking the podcast interview (she calls it a ‘chat’) with Serena seriously, Meghan uses it as a means of venting her old grievances — the kind of gossip, headlines that make Spotify executives sigh with relief. their investment in the Duchess has paid off.’

ANGELA LEVIN – MAILONLINE

“She’d still be a D-list celebrity if she wasn’t married to a prince. She joins them [Serena Williams and next podcast guest Mariah Carey]but they have done brilliantly and overcome a difficult childhood, while she married a prince and spent a lot of money.’

“She thought it was normal to be ambitious and it wasn’t until she started dating Harry that she realized it wasn’t welcome. My goodness, that’s a blow to Harry and a blow to the royal family. Harry told her about life in the royal family, but she obviously didn’t want to listen.’

‘Why is everything so difficult for her? Because she doesn’t accept where she is and makes the best of it. She had a nanny when most couldn’t. She’s said she’ll see the real hair, well, she’ll have to justify the ambition claim she’s making.”

RICHARD FITZWILLIAMS – MAILONLINE