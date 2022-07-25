Review of Cathrine Mahoney’s book – ex-wife of Andrew Johns – in the Australian

The ‘midlife’ memoir of a former high-profile NRL WAG has been ripped to shreds in a brutal review by an author who wondered why she married a man ‘with whom she had next to nothing in common’.

Currently, Between Husbands is the recently released memoir of Cathrine Mahoney, the ex-wife of NRL Immortal Andrew Johns.

The former entertainment publicist turned podcast host and self-proclaimed ‘over-sharer’ gives an eye-opening insight into the highs and lows of her 12 years with one of Australia’s biggest stars, spilling the beans on their high-profile split.

Published by publisher Simon and Schuster, the memoir was criticized by Italian-Australian writer and singer-songwriter Antonella Gambotto-Burke in a scathing book review published in The weekend Australian.

The UK-based author didn’t hold back on what she thought of the book, which she says is aimed at a middle-aged audience of “preferably disgruntled wives, ex-wives and girlfriends who define themselves by their partners.”

Former Sony publicist Cathrine Mahoney (pictured) is candid about her former marriage to NRL legend Andrew Johns – but the book has received a scathing review

Gambotto-Burke focuses on Mahoney’s “heartless superficiality” and questions why her marriage was so “unexpected after she walked into the marriage, her eyes wide closed.”

“When she discusses Johns, it’s more about what he has done and achieved for her than about certain qualities, for example intelligence or spiritual depth,” she wrote.

She then tried to recreate Mahoney’s memory of her “damn hard and monotonous” maternity leave with her son by suggesting that it didn’t make her “rock off” being a mother.

The piece then addressed Mahoney’s concerns about her younger life as a high-flying publicist for Sony, where she asked if she had “just used all my nice vouchers?”

“This love of ‘pleasure’ in a way explains her choice to marry a man with whom she had almost nothing in common,” Gambotto-Burke writes.

She ended the scathing review by claiming that the title encompasses the author’s market value and her target audience.

“It also captures the unique, prosecco-fueled, humorous brio such women use to mask what really is the desperation of devaluation, and in this regard there are no surprises in the book – no ambiguities, no revelations, no denouement,” Gambotto-Burke wrote.

“Ultimately, what comes across as heartless superficiality makes Mahoney’s devaluation deserved.”

Cathrine Mahoney gives an eye-opening insight into her 13-year relationship with the NRL Immortal (pictured on her wedding day)

Antonella Gambotto-Burke (pictured) tore the former WAG’s memoirs to shreds in a scathing book review

The scathing review was inundated with comments.

‘Wow savage review. Hits the book and the author hard. Probably very accurate,” wrote one reader.

Another added: ‘Ow! Turns out this review is more readable than the book.

Several comments were as cheeky as the review itself.

“Just wasted time I’ll never get back,” wrote one.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted both the publisher and Ms Mahoney for comment.

Mahoney, a self-proclaimed ‘over-sharer’, says her memoir at one point is ‘Actually, I don’t like cricket or blowjobs!’ before the current title ‘save the day and any blush’.

The book charts everything from fashion mistakes and childhood loves growing up in Wales, to her years working with some of the world’s biggest stars at Sony Music, to navigating life and love as a ‘solo’ mom, and accepting reaching the big 40.

Andrew Johns and Cathrine Mahoney are seen along with sons Louis and Samuel at the 20212 NRL Grand Final

Mahoney was a Sony publicist when she first met new single Johns in 2002 after the failure of his first marriage.

They later started dating before Johns popped the question to Mahoney during a mid-season outing to Lord Howe Island in 2006.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2007, just months after Johns’ decorated rugby league career ended abruptly and prematurely due to injury.

At the time of the wedding, the Newcastle Knights Prime Minister had recently turned the rugby league world upside down by admitting to drug use, mental illness and his battle with bipolar illness during his career.

Mahoney and Johns welcomed a son Louis in 2009 and briefly separated in 2011.

The couple reconciled a year later before breaking up for good in 2014.

Cathrine Mahoney was a Sony publicist when she first met Andrew Johns (pictured early in their relationship in 2004)

Announced as an immortal in 2012, Johns is now in a long-term relationship with yoga instructor Kate Kendall, with whom he shares daughter Alice, who is now almost four.

He also has a 21-year-old son from his first marriage to Renee Chapman.

Mahoney, who previously had a high-flying PR career, now appears on two successful podcasts; one she does herself, called “So, I Quit my Day Job,” and another with Sarah McGilvray titled “Not Another Parenting Podcast.”

“For me, what I loved to write about in the book is that you will read just as much about my meeting with him, our dates, falling in love, our accidents, our wedding – it was wonderful to write about being in love with someone, because we were madly in love for 13 years,” Mahoney writes in her memoir.

Andrew wrote a book when we were together, and in it he wrote a chapter about me and I wrote one about him. Our son Louis came home one day and said, ‘I read daddy’s book and what he wrote about you, and he said when you walk into a room you light it’

“I thought when Louis is old enough, I want to read that we were very much in love and that he is a child of divorced parents, but very much loved,” Mahoney said.