Revesby: Two women shot dead in south-west Sydney in their car

A mother with ties to organized crime has been shot dead in a ‘methodical, planned murder’ when she got into a car in southwestern Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Weston Street in Revesby around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night over reports of a double shooting.

They found a 48-year-old woman with serious injuries. She could not be resuscitated and died on the spot.

A 36-year-old younger woman was taken to Liverpool hospital in critical condition but also died of her injuries.

One of the women has been identified as Mother Lameta Fadlallah.

There were two other occupants in the car: a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man. Neither of them were physically injured, but were “incredibly shaken” by the attack.

All four are considered casual companions of each other.

Chief Inspector Danny Doherty, NSW Police Chief Inspector, fired on the alleged attackers during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

“This is a horrible attack on two women. They have lost their lives. It was a planned murder, a murder really, and it happened on a public street in Sydney,” he said.

“It is unacceptable by any standard. It’s really unprecedented. And we are determined to get the answers for the family.”

Doherty said the attackers had broken an “unwritten law” of organized crime not to “touch women or family.”

“There used to be an unwritten law that you don’t touch family and don’t touch women. That was thrown out the window, they don’t care anymore,” he said.

“They don’t discriminate whether you’re male or female. Every rulebook has been thrown away, and that’s worrying.’

Doherty said the 48-year-old victim was known to police, but said “it seems like the 36-year-old woman sitting next to her is a completely innocent party to it all.”

The 20-year-old driver of the car reportedly left the scene amid a hail of bullets and drove to nearby Weston St to escape the gunman.

Police said it was too early to confirm whether this shooting is just the latest in an ongoing gang war, despite all the usual features.

Three burnt-out cars were found in surrounding suburbs, all of which are now under forensic investigation.

“This unprecedented, horrific attack must be judged on its own merits,” Mr Doherty said.

“This is an organized, methodical, planned murder. That concerns us. There’s no getting around the fact that that’s unusual and unprecedented.’

The police are calling on the public for help.

“We want to find those answers as much as you do. It is important to us the timeline that has taken place. All we can tell you is that it was an incredibly violent, horrific crime that involved two women being shot and killed in a car,” Mr Doherty said.

We should all be shocked that two women have lost their lives in an unprecedented attack. Whether it’s links to organized crime or not, that was part of the investigation that was being sought.

“There is no suggestion of any link to the current conflict, so we are dealing with this on its own merits and the motive is still unclear. We need that information.’

A burnt-out car has been found in the nearby suburb of Panania, but police are still trying to determine whether the two incidents are linked.

Revesby is at the heart of an ongoing gang war in Sydney.

Multiple crime scenes have been set up throughout the area, with the Homicide Division and the local area command team working together to investigate the investigation.

Any person with information, dashcam or CCTV is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

