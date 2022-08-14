Revesby: Two women shot dead in south-west Sydney in their car
A mother with ties to organized crime has been shot dead in a ‘methodical, planned murder’ when she got into a car in southwestern Sydney.
Emergency services were called to Weston Street in Revesby around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night over reports of a double shooting.
They found a 48-year-old woman with serious injuries. She could not be resuscitated and died on the spot.
A 36-year-old younger woman was taken to Liverpool hospital in critical condition but also died of her injuries.
One of the women has been identified as Mother Lameta Fadlallah.
There were two other occupants in the car: a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man. Neither of them were physically injured, but were “incredibly shaken” by the attack.
All four are considered casual companions of each other.
Chief Inspector Danny Doherty, NSW Police Chief Inspector, fired on the alleged attackers during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
“This is a horrible attack on two women. They have lost their lives. It was a planned murder, a murder really, and it happened on a public street in Sydney,” he said.
“It is unacceptable by any standard. It’s really unprecedented. And we are determined to get the answers for the family.”
Doherty said the attackers had broken an “unwritten law” of organized crime not to “touch women or family.”
“There used to be an unwritten law that you don’t touch family and don’t touch women. That was thrown out the window, they don’t care anymore,” he said.
“They don’t discriminate whether you’re male or female. Every rulebook has been thrown away, and that’s worrying.’
Doherty said the 48-year-old victim was known to police, but said “it seems like the 36-year-old woman sitting next to her is a completely innocent party to it all.”
The 20-year-old driver of the car reportedly left the scene amid a hail of bullets and drove to nearby Weston St to escape the gunman.
Police said it was too early to confirm whether this shooting is just the latest in an ongoing gang war, despite all the usual features.
Three burnt-out cars were found in surrounding suburbs, all of which are now under forensic investigation.
“This unprecedented, horrific attack must be judged on its own merits,” Mr Doherty said.
“This is an organized, methodical, planned murder. That concerns us. There’s no getting around the fact that that’s unusual and unprecedented.’
The police are calling on the public for help.
“We want to find those answers as much as you do. It is important to us the timeline that has taken place. All we can tell you is that it was an incredibly violent, horrific crime that involved two women being shot and killed in a car,” Mr Doherty said.
We should all be shocked that two women have lost their lives in an unprecedented attack. Whether it’s links to organized crime or not, that was part of the investigation that was being sought.
“There is no suggestion of any link to the current conflict, so we are dealing with this on its own merits and the motive is still unclear. We need that information.’
A burnt-out car has been found in the nearby suburb of Panania, but police are still trying to determine whether the two incidents are linked.
Revesby is at the heart of an ongoing gang war in Sydney.
Multiple crime scenes have been set up throughout the area, with the Homicide Division and the local area command team working together to investigate the investigation.
Any person with information, dashcam or CCTV is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
HOW THE UNDERWORLD WAS BROUGHT OUT IN SYDNEY
AUGUST 29, 2020 – Fares Abounader, a Comanchero cyclist was shot dead in a drive-by attack as his wife and young child were inside their Panania home.
OCTOBER 4, 2020 – Shaylin Zreika – an employee of the Alameddines – is beaten with a metal bar in a street fight in Strathfield
OCTOBER 18, 2020 – Rafat Alameddine’s former home is shot in a drive-by shooting
OCTOBER 19, 2020 – Mejid Hamzy is shot dead in Condell Park
JANUARY 30, 2021 – Mustafa Naaman is shot dead in Hurstville in a suspected identity attack on Ibrahem Hamze
JANUARY 30, 2021 – Mejed Derbas is shot dead in Smithfield
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 – Bilal Hamze’s mother Maha Hamze comes under gunfire again in another drive-by shooting at her Auburn home
MARCH 12, 2021 – A house linked to the Alameddine family in Guildford is shot
6 AUGUST 2021 – Alameddine low-level employee Shady Kanj is shot in Chester Hill and found dead by police in Guildford
AUGUST 14, 2021 – Police foil alleged gang attack on Ibrahem Hamze when they see stolen Mercedes in Northern Sydney
OCTOBER 20, 2021 – Salim and Toufik Hamze are shot in front of their house in Guildford
NOVEMBER 10, 2021 – Drive-by shooting at Guildford, the home of an Alameddine employee. No one is hurt
JANUARY 6, 2022 – Bassam Hamzy’s brother, Ghassan Amoun, is shot dead at age 35 in a brutal daylight execution while sitting in a BMW outside a block of flats in western Sydney.
APRIL 4, 2022 – Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad aka ‘Mr Big’ is gunned down in a hail of bullets – after being warned by police that he had a $1 million bounty on his head for his role in deadly shootings in Greenacre.
MAY 10, 2022 – Comanchero bikies with ties to the Alameddine clan, Tarek Zahed and his brother Omar were shot while training at an Auburn gym. Omar died on sight, while Tarek miraculously survived after being shot 10 times, including in the face.
MAY 14: Rami Iskander, 23, was shot in the torso before four hours on Saturday in front of his pregnant wife and two-year-old child at his home on Knox Street in Belmore. He is the cousin of Brownie Ahmad
MAY 15: NSW police launch Strikeforce Erebus to try to tackle the growing problem of gang violence, with Australian federal police and intelligence agencies working with state police to stop the bloodshed.
JUNE 28: Former Lone Wolf bikie Yusuf Nazlioglu dies in hospital a day after being hit by 10 bullets in an underground car park in Rhodes