Revesby Panania shooting: Lamet Fadlallah Amy Hazouris killed in Sydney gangland war

A mother was shot dead in the back seat of a car next to her hairdresser girlfriend during a brutal murder attempt in Sydney, according to underworld sources ‘knew too much’.

The brutal executions of Lamet Fadlallah, 48, and Amy Hazouri, 39, sent shockwaves through police over fears that underworld bosses have “torn the rules,” which once meant women and children were off limits.

Ms Fadlallah was sitting in the back seat of a silver Toyota 4WD outside her home in Hendy St, Panania in western Sydney on Saturday night when about a dozen bullets flew through the window.

She is said to have been targeted for her ties to organized crime after marrying two of the city’s most notorious drug lords.

“Lam was playing with the big boys and maybe knew too much,” said an underworld source who knew Ms Fadlallah. Daily Telegram.

‘She was in the middle of life. She carried the guns for the boys, gave alibis when needed and until she was murdered, mixed with gangsters.

“She always thought she was smart, but this is the most dangerous Sydney has ever been. Killing women so openly is next level.’

Ms Hazouri sat next to her and is said to have been ‘collateral damage’ in the vicious attack, just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot.

A 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were also in the vehicle, but miraculously escaped the hail of a dozen bullets by getting to safety and calling for help.

Lameta Fadlallah (left) would have been targeted and Amy Hazouri (right) is believed to have been collateral damage

The 4WD the women were in is towed behind the crime scene (photo)

THE TElopeA ST GANG A loose collection of young people, many Middle Eastern, in the Western Sydney suburb of Punchbowl in the 1990s. Fights, car thefts, drive-by shootings and drug deals – up to 300 a day – were common. In 1998, a street fight outside a house party led to the death of Korean teenager Edward Lee. As police and media attention began to gain attention, the gang’s name was coined after a half-mile street in Punchbowl, where the activity was concentrated. In March 2000, shots were fired at a marked police patrol car, prompting more than a hundred officers to take to the streets for a raid. It was followed by an investigation and two more raids later that year, each involving more than 200 officers. Dozens were arrested and police seized weapons, cash and drugs to effectively dismantle the gang.

It has been feared that Sydney’s ongoing gang war is spiraling out of control with 14 execution-style murders in the city in the past two years – as several Middle Eastern crime gangs and their motorcyclists fight for control of the lucrative drug trade on the heels of the pandemic.

But with Victims 15 and 16 added to the list of overworked detectives, police say it’s clear that underworld bosses have “torn the rules” and the streets have never been so gory.

Ms Fadlallah has been around underworld figures throughout her adult life and married Shadi Derbas in the 1990s, when she was in her early twenties.

Derbas was a key member of the Telopea St Gang – coined after the Punchbowl, Western Sydney Street, which rose to disgrace as a hornet’s nest of gang activity in the Middle East between 1998 and 2000.

The legacy of that period gave rise to much of the street gang culture that is wreaking havoc on the streets of western Sydney today.

More recently, Ms Fadlallah’s heart was won by a 200kg man – Helal Safi – who was found dead in a Sydney apartment in January 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

The imposing King’s Cross identity survived a 2010 murder plot in a prison after being stabbed 42 times by rival mobsters.

His injuries were so serious that he fell into a coma for five months with police credit his size to keep him alive.

Curiously, her two criminal kingpin lovers swapped partners with Safi’s ex-girlfriend Hilal who later went on to marry Derbas.

Detectives are investigating links between the pair and other criminals that Ms Fadlalla may have been associated with — and whether she had any information that others would like to keep quiet.

Safi (pictured) was a ‘great’ underworld player and survived 42 stab wounds in prison in 2010

Police claim the shooting was a targeted attack (a burnt-out car found in a nearby suburb)

But in the case of Lamet Fadlallah, 48 (pictured), she is believed to have been targeted for her ties to organized crime after she married two of the city’s most notorious drug lords.

Ms Hazouri would not have had such criminal ties and was a dedicated hairdresser highly respected for her specialty in bridal looks.

She also had a TikTok page that was full of clips of her laughing and dancing to Middle Eastern music.

Colleagues at her salon in Bankstown shared a touching tribute on Sunday, saying they were “stunned” to learn of the untimely passing.

“We are shattered, our hearts are broken, you left us too soon,” the tribute read.

“May your memory be eternal…until we meet again.”

NSW Police Officer Danny Doherty looked to cameras on Sunday and acknowledged the shooting was “unprecedented” in the sense that an “unwritten law” in the Sydney underworld that women and families were off limits had been broken.

He said the police would do everything they could to catch the perpetrators.

“This is a horrible attack on two women. They have lost their lives. It was a planned murder, a murder really, and it happened on a public street in Sydney,” he said.

“It is unacceptable by any standard. It’s really unprecedented. And we are determined to get the answers for the family.”

“They don’t discriminate whether you’re male or female. Every rulebook has been thrown away, and that’s worrying.’

Amy Hazouri (pictured), 39, was in the same car and was also shot. She is believed to have been ‘collateral damage’

A car was found burnt out in the nearby suburb of Revesby, a common method used in gangland hits (pictured)