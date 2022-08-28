Revellers are ditching drinks at weddings and eating chocolate bars laced with MAGIC MUSHROOMS

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chocolate bars laced with magic mushrooms have become the latest wedding day trend – getting guests high instead of drunk.

It’s thought that many millennial parents are dropping the traditional glass of champagne in favor of a few square glasses laced with the party drug — because you won’t be left with a crippling hangover the next day.

The psilocybin mushroom, commonly known as a magic mushroom, is an illegal Class A drug that has hallucinogenic effects when eaten.

Tasty ‘edibles’ – usually bars of chocolate or brownies – are infused with the psychoactive ingredients and then sold through a dealer.

After the Vows, Let’s Get High: A new wedding craze has seen alcohol ditch in favor of mushroom chocolate (Pictured: Stock photo of a wedding)

Illegal ‘edibles’ – usually bars of chocolate or brownies – are infused with the psychoactive ingredients. (Stock Image)

A wedding guest, a 35-year-old mother of two, shared: The times she’d been to three weddings this year where edibles had been served.

The woman said, “I think it’s a combination of two years of no weddings and the younger generation moving away from getting really p***** which can make people pretty angry. Everyone had a great time with this.’

Meanwhile, a dealer of the chocolate is reportedly raking in £50 per bar, which gamblers buy on the encrypted messaging service Signal.

While many consider it for its wild “trips,” it can be dangerous if the experience goes awry.

CAN MAGIC MUSHROOMS TREAT DEPRESSION? Psilocybin is one of several psychedelic drugs that have recently emerged from the shadows with promises to treat mental illness and addictions. Depictions in stone carvings and petroglyphs predating recorded history suggest that humans discovered the hallucinogenic powers of “magic” mushrooms as early as 9000 BC. Psilocybin is highly regulated in the US, where it is treated as equally illicit as heroin. Fresh, but not dried, magic mushrooms were legal in the UK until the Drugs Act 2005 made them Class A. As depression continues to rise, scientists are looking for inventive options to treat the condition. Psilocybin has a similar shape to the ‘feel good’ neurotransmitter serotonin and binds to some of the same receptors in the brain. It shows up in brain scans to treat depression by making the amygdala respond better to emotions.

Some people experience ‘bad trips’, which are often accompanied by heightened anxiety, lack of communication and loss of contact with reality.

This can lead to a person becoming dangerous, especially if they are surrounded by a crowd of people.

However, when taken in the correct dosage, magic mushrooms are said to relieve depression.