Reveller fights for life after baby bull severs an artery in his leg during Spanish festival

A reveler must fight for his life after a baby bull cut an artery in his leg while impaling and trampling him during a Spanish festival where another man was killed by a bull three years ago.

An onlooker captured the dramatic moment on video showing the man to be dragged to safety with blood gushing down his leg.

A female spectator could be overheard screaming “He’s bleeding to death” as he was helped out before a Good Samaritan practiced a life-saving tourniquet after it was confirmed that his femoral artery had been severed.

The 47-year-old was in hospital in serious condition after surgery on Wednesday.

Footage from the moment he was impaled showed him being tipped off a giant tire by the animal as he taunted it in a closed arena filled with various obstacles.

WARNING: Contains graphics and video

He was knocked over the head a second time and attacked again as he lay helplessly on the ground before being stabbed a third time – this time in the upper part of his leg near his groin – as he tried to get back on the tire. coming with his exhausted energy from the first attack, but failed to raise himself in time.

Other people in the bull arena noticed that the man was having a hard time and rushed to help him off the tires and away from the animal, blood gushing from his leg.

At this point, he is shown collapsing to the ground before being carried away.

The drama took place at an annual festival in Pinoso near Alicante on the Costa Blanca, the same spot where a 26-year-old man was killed during the same festivities three years ago.

Footage from the moment he was impaled showed him being tipped off a giant tire by the animal as he taunted it in a closed arena. The bull did not yield to his attack and also trampled him

Pictured: The man is stabbed in the air by the bull and against the tires, while other people in the arena watch

He bled to death on a hospital operating table after being impaled in the left thigh and suffering a 20cm cut in nearly identical conditions to the last incident.

Pinoso Mayor Lazaro Azorin confirmed that the man injured in the latest goring underwent emergency surgery after his life was saved at the scene thanks to a tourniquet that stopped the bleeding.

He had to deny rumors that the unnamed reveler, who hails from Yecla in the neighboring province of Murcia, had died in hospital, but admitted his condition was serious.

Baby bulls can do a lot of damage with their horns, even though they weigh much less than adult animals. They are between one and a half and two years old.

They are known to break people’s legs when attacking them.

Last month, a reveler cheated on death after being mauled by a bull at an annual event in the Costa Blanca resort of Moraira on the Costa Blanca near Benidorm, known as the Bous a la Mar, which literally means Bulls in the Sea.

Other people in the bull arena noticed the man struggling and ran to help him off the tires and away from the animal as blood gushed from his leg

He suffered a bleeding injury to his groin, scrapes and bruises after being pinned to the ground for nearly half a minute in a temporary arena set up on the dockside of the marina by the angry animal.

The animal’s two-legged captive eventually freed itself from its clutches and jumped into the sea after getting to safety.

The day before the panic, three people had died in just 24 hours after being stung by bulls at other festivals in the area.

On July 20, it was confirmed that a 56-year-old man had lost his battle for his life in hospital after being taken to intensive care on July 12 with head and blood injuries from an event in Picassent, near the city on the east coast of Valencia.

The local town hall said at the time it had declared a day of mourning after learning of the man’s death.

On July 19, a 50-year-old man named Josep Antoni Garcia Arnau had died at another hospital in Valencia from injuries sustained after being run over by a car at a festival in Meliana, a 40-minute drive north of Picassent. a bull.

He was diagnosed with seven broken ribs and one of the blows he suffered is said to have entered one of his lungs and caused a pool of blood that eventually claimed his life.

At around the same time, a 64-year-old Frenchman was confirmed to have died in hospital nine days after being impaled at an annual festival in Pedreguer on the Costa Blanca, half an hour’s drive from Moraira.

All three men had participated in annual events known locally as Bous Al Carrer, which literally means Bulls on the Street.