Revelers enjoy a VERY merry Christmas Eve in Newcastle

Sleigh bells ring as prosecco glasses clink this Christmas Eve as revelers brave the icy touch of Jack Frost.

Festive revelers were photographed across UK cities last night as they braved the bitter cold to enjoy one last Christmas night out.

Young people decked out in their festive gear as they braved Britain’s frigid temperatures, despite most of the country not seeing a White Christmas this year.

It comes before the Met Office warned of snow and ice in the north of Scotland this weekend.

Two women and a man brave the frigid temperatures in Newcastle hoping Santa hats will keep their ears warm the way their empty winter boots keep their toes cozy

Two women get festive as one dresses up as an elf in hopes of bringing the festive mood while the other follows a more traditional choice of festive headgear in Newcastle

They are expected to be covered in snow as temperatures in Perth and Kinross could drop to 0°C on Christmas Day.

A downpour will wash across the UK this weekend as temperatures will plummet further into Christmas night

It comes after severe weather conditions caused major disruption across the UK last week.

Two women dressed in black leather practice their festive dance moves in Liverpool

Five smiling women dressed in fashionable winter coats as they enjoy their festive drinks in Newcastle

A man and a woman enjoy their steins while keeping warm in cream and red sweaters in Newcastle

A man in black enjoying a pint and a woman enjoying a whistle of fizz in a camel colored coat

Two women and two men hold up large glasses of liquor with happy smiles on their faces

While some revelers enjoy the last chance for a drunken afternoon, some Liverpool streets, such as Matthew Street, look deserted

While the yellow weather warning for snow is limited to the Scottish mountains, many parts of the UK will see much lower temperatures than the previous week.

In the south, temperatures could drop from around 8°C to 4°C and in the north, levels could drop from 6°C to 3°C by the end of the weekend.

With temperatures on their way down, drinkers hope their festive mood picks up again after the warmness of some mulled wine helps take the chill off.