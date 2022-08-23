Revelations of 17-million-year-old monkey teeth may lead to new insights into early human evolution

Fossilized jaws of the 17-million-year-old Kenyan monkey Afropithecus turkanensis. Credit: Tanya M. Smith/National Museums of Kenya, author provided



The timing and intensity of the seasons shape life around us, including use of tools by birds, the evolutionary diversification of giraffes, and the behaviour of our closest primate relatives.

Some scientists suggest that early humans and their ancestors also evolved as a result of: rapid changes in their environment, but the physical evidence to test this idea has been elusive until now.

After more than a decade of work, we have developed an approach that uses dental chemistry and growth to extract information about seasonal rainfall patterns from the jaws of living and fossil primates.

We share our findings a joint study just published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Teeth are environmental time machines

During childhood, our teeth grow in microscopic layers similar to the growth rings in trees. Seasonal changes in the world around us, such as droughts and monsoons, affect our body chemistry. The evidence of such changes is recorded in our teeth.

This is because the oxygen isotope composition of drinking water varies of course with temperature and precipitation cycles. During hot or dry weather, surface waters accumulate more heavy isotopes of oxygen. During cool or wet periods, lighter isotopes are more common.

These temporal and climatic data remain locked in fossilized tooth enamel, which can remain chemical stability for millions of years. But the growth layers are generally so small that most chemical techniques cannot measure them.

Thin slice of a 17-million-year-old Afropithecus tooth illuminated with polarized light reveals progressive growth (right to left). We microsampled oxygen isotopes weekly in this tooth for over three years or 1148 days. Credit: Tanya M. Smith



To get around this problem, we teamed up with geochemist Ian Williams of the Australian National University, who is the leading Sensitive High Resolution Ion Microprobe (SHRIMP) facilities.

In our study, we collected detailed data on tooth formation and enamel chemistry from slices of more than two dozen wild primate teeth from equatorial Africa.

We also analyzed two fossil molars of an unusual great ape called Afropithecus turkanensis that lived in Kenya 17 million years ago. Various groups of monkeys inhabited Africa during this period, about 10 million years before the evolution of our early ancestors, the hominins.

Diving in an ancient African landscape

Several aspects of our research are useful in understanding the relationship between environmental patterns and primate evolution.

First, we observe a direct relationship between historical African rainfall patterns and primate dental chemistry. This is the first test of a highly influential idea in archaeological and earth science applied to wild primates: that teeth can record fine details of seasonal environmental changes.

We are able to document the annual rainy seasons in West Africa and identify the end of the drought in East Africa. In other words, we can “see” the storms and seasons that occur during a person’s early life.

And this leads to another important aspect. We provide the largest record of primate oxygen isotope measurements collected to date, from various environments in Africa that may resemble those of ancestral hominins.

Oxygen isotopes from the teeth of Afropithecus reveal wet and dry seasons that occurred in East Africa 17 million years ago. Credit: Daniel R. Green & Tanya M. Smith



Finally, we have been able to reconstruct annual and semi-annual climatic cycles and apparent environmental variations based on information trapped between the teeth of the two fossil monkeys.

Our observations support the hypothesis that Afropithecus evolved certain features to adapt to a seasonal climate and challenging landscape. For example, it had specialized dental features for feeding hard objects, as well as a longer period of molar growth compared to earlier monkeys and apes — consistent with the idea that it consumed more seasonal food.

We conclude our work by comparing data from Afropithecus with previous studies of fossil hominins and apes from the same region in Kenya. Our detailed microsampling shows how sensitive tooth chemistry is to small climatic variations.

Previous studies of more than 100 fossil teeth have missed the most interesting part of oxygen isotope compositions in teeth: the vast seasonal variation in the landscape.

Research potential closer to home

This new research approach, combined with our findings on fossil monkeys and modern primate data, will be crucial for future studies of hominin evolution, especially in Kenya’s famous Turkana Basin.

For example, some researchers have suggested that seasonal differences when foraging and using stone tools helped hominids evolve and coexist in Africa. This idea is difficult to prove or disprove, in part because seasonal climatic processes are difficult to extract from the fossil record.

Our approach could also be extended to animal remains from rural Australia to further understand historical climate conditions, as well as the prehistoric environmental changes that have shaped Australia’s unique modern landscapes.

Dental cavities offer unique ecological insight into living primates and fossil humans

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.