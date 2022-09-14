REVEALED Trump toured his golf course in DC because he is planning upgrades – not to meet lawyers

When Donald Trump was pictured on his golf course outside Washington DC without his clubs, it sparked a wave of speculation that he had picked the outdoor venue to meet with lawyers and conspirators beyond the reach of FBI surveillance.

Online conspiracy theorists believed they had seen a mustachioed former president’s lawyer and campaigner known for undoing the election.

But the imaginative thinking tickled Trump World insiders who said there was nothing quite as exciting: It was a tour of facilities as his company plans upgrades.

“This is probably the funniest story I’ve heard in years. His family owns and operates golf courses and hotels around the world,” said a source familiar with the visit.

“They visit the courses a lot.”

Trump even played golf after lunch, he added.

One of the fanciful claims that went viral was one by Michael Cohen, who was once Trump’s fixer for a spectacular altercation, who claimed he was told the former president was meeting with two lawyers.

Former President Donald Trump drives a cart at Trump National Golf Club with his son Eric Trump on Monday. But their lack of clubs sparked rumors that not everything was as it seemed

On Wednesday, a Trump insider told DailyMail.com it was a tour of the facilities as the company plans upgrades to the course just outside Washington, D.C.

Trump said around noon Monday he was working on his course in Sterling, Virginia near Washington, D.C., adding a link to the property

Yet many with an ax to grind were quick to offer speculation as to what he was doing

That led some online sleuths to suggest that a mustachioed man in the party was Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney — despite the fact that he’s now become a TV regular who disapproves of his ex-boss’s actions and despite the fact that his updo facial hair looked little like the figure on the runway.

“All these people are insane,” the insider said, chuckling at the misunderstandings about Trump’s visit.

“That guy showed up on his golf course in golf clothes, driving around in a golf cart. And there are those on the far right who wonder if it was part of a plan to take back the White House.

“And you get far-left people saying the FBI is after him.”

The owners are thinking about redesigning a few holes, he said, and doing other work on the course.

The visit has also sparked speculation that the track is suitable to host the controversial Saudi LIV golf tour, as reported by Business Insider.

A man who was not Ty Cobb was spotted with Trump’s party on Monday. A man who is Ty Cobb and who was a member of the White House legal team under Trump is pictured at right

Trump was back at the club on Tuesday when he was spotted on the track

Trump has already committed to two LIV competitions, one at his National Golf Club Bedminster that took place in July and another at the Trump National Doral Miami, scheduled for October. However, that slate is expected to be expanded next year.

Photos taken during the visit show Trump driving his cart alongside son Eric, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Also on the tour are the company’s golf director and officers from the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC

They can be seen when inspecting one of the greens.

Among the party was John Copeland, the founder and chairman of Superior Golf Concepts, whose white mustache gave rise to Cobb’s claims.

There has been speculation about Trump’s visit before he arrived in the Washington area.

When his motorcade was spotted on Sunday heading to the Morristown airport near his Bedminster base in New Jersey, for the short drive to Dulles International Airport, social media commentators suggested his trip was linked to a slew of investigations into his business practices and attempts to cling. in power after the 2020 elections.

He arrived dressed in sportswear before being whisked away in a black SUV.

He first asked questions when his motorcade abruptly left Trump’s Bedminster golf course just before the short journey (pictured en route to Morristown Airport in New Jersey)