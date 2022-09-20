Revealed… The simple yet poignant inscription for Queen’s final resting place

The Queen’s final resting place has been marked with a simple plaque, reuniting her forever with her adored husband and parents.

The 96-year-old sovereign was buried in a moving private ceremony at Windsor’s King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday night.

There, a letter stone – an inscribed slab laid in the floor – had previously been marked with the names of the Queen’s parents in gold letters on black Belgian marble.

Tonight, Buckingham Palace revealed that a new plaque was installed overnight bearing the names of the late monarch, her husband and parents, along with the dates of their birth and death.

In order it says George VI 1895-1952, Elizabeth 1900-2002, Elizabeth II 1926-2022, Philip 1921-2021.

Between the two pairs is a single metal Garter Star, insignia of the Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and most noble order of chivalry.

All four were members of the order, and St George’s Chapel, where the memorial chapel is located, is its spiritual home.

A stone plaque engraved with the names of Queen Elizabeth II, her late husband Prince Philip and her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth has been installed in St George's Chapel in Windsor

The royal family yesterday released a never-before-seen photo showing Queen Elizabeth II walking in the heather at Balmoral in Scotland

Her Majesty was buried with her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is lowered under St George’s Chapel in Windsor during her committal service on Monday afternoon

The humble stone annex, which can be seen through a metal gate inside St. George’s Chapel, also contains the ashes of the late monarch’s sister, Margaret.

The public will be able to view the Queen’s final resting place from next week but will have to pay for the privilege, it can be revealed.

The chapel, which is currently closed during the royal morning period, will reopen to visitors on Thursday 29 September as part of a general tour of Windsor Castle, costing up to £28.50 for adults and £15.50 for children .

The castle is only open five days a week from Thursday to Monday – but St George’s Chapel is closed to the public on Sundays as it is a vibrant place of worship.

Castle tours are run by the Royal Collection Trust (RCT), a registered charity and department of the Royal Household. No profits are kept by the royal family.

Income from recordings and other commercial activities is used for the maintenance of The Royal Collection, one of the largest and most important art collections in the world and one of the last major European royal collections to remain intact.

The collection, which contains thousands of works of art and antiquities, is not owned by the King as a private person, but is held in trust by the sovereign for his successors and the nation.

Its treasures are spread among around 15 royal residences and former residences across the UK, most of which are regularly open to the public.

However, there may be a surprise that those who want to see the Queen’s resting place and pay their respects will have to pay to do so.

However, sources stressed that the RCT is a charity and suffered a £30m deficit as a result of the pandemic.

There is also likely to be concern that St. George’s Chapel can be overrun with mourners, especially as the family memorial is so small and visitors can only peer into it through a small metal gate.

With 250,000 well-wishers queuing for up to 14 hours to see the Queen lie in state, Windsor staff could face long queues and bottlenecks.

A private service, due to start at 7.30pm, took place last night away from the public eye, where King Charles buried his mother, the Queen. This rarely seen photo from 1947 was released last night

King Charles III Places the Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier Guards on Her Majesty’s Casket at Monday’s Committal Service

The new monarch was in tears as he said goodbye to his mother at Monday afternoon’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor

Members of the public threw flowers and bouquets which covered the royal hearse as the Queen arrived at Windsor on Monday afternoon

However, an RCT spokesman stressed that only a limited number of slot tickets are sold each day in timed 15-minute slots.

George VI died in February 1952 aged just 56 – a moment which the Queen always marked privately at her Sandringham estate. Her mother died aged 101 in March 2002. The Queen lost her sister, Princess Margaret, the month before aged 71.

King George’s coffin had originally been placed in the Royal Vault. But as it was his wish to rest in his own chapel with his beloved wife, a memorial chapel bearing his name was built by his eldest daughter in 1969.

Their resting place was marked with a black ledger with the inscriptions King George VI 1895-1952 and Elizabeth 1900-2002 in gold letters. Margaret’s ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault before being moved to the Chapel of Remembrance when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

After a historic state funeral in London and committal ceremony in Windsor on Monday, the late Queen’s coffin was lowered into the vault but later brought back up alongside Prince Philip, who died last April aged 99.

Their remains were then interred in the small family memorial annex built on the north side of St. George’s Chapel.

Their coffins were carefully lowered 18 feet to lie on top of each other, supported by a metal frame, inside the 10-foot by 14-foot chamber.

A spokesman for the RCT said visitors would not be able to bring flowers into the castle.