Revealed: The mystery woman with accused killer chef Jacob Greig when he allegedly murdered Isaac, 15, near Wilton in south-west Sydney

EXCLUSIVE

A chef accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy late at night was in a car with a former co-worker at the time of the alleged stabbing, while his heavily pregnant fiancée was at home.

Teenager Isaac is alleged to have come across the red Hyundai i30 belonging to duck farmer Johanna Martin, 21, on a minor road near Wilton, southwest of Sydney.

But when he tried to get into the car and ripped off the rear door handle, father-of-one Jacob Greig, 32, allegedly got out and confronted him.

The chef is then accused of slashing the boy with a knife before the shocked couple drove off when the boy jumped onto the car and then fell into the undergrowth.

The teenager’s body was found in a bush the next morning by his friends, who had initially thought he had left camp and returned home.

The deadly confrontation allegedly unfolded after Ms Martin met Greig after her shift at the Bargo Hotel ended around 10pm on Friday, November 8.

The pair then drove to a secluded area near Maldon Weir in Wilton when Isaac approached them and pulled the door handle.

Police, who have since seized the car, allege video and audio of the incident from nearby CCTV captured the altercation.

The teenager, Isaac, is alleged to have come across the red Hyundai i30 belonging to bird enthusiast Johanna Martin, 21, (pictured) on a minor road near Wilton, south-west of Sydney.

Jacob Greig has been arrested and charged for the alleged murder of 15-year-old Isaac.

The teenager (pictured), who can only be identified as Isaac for legal reasons, was camping with friends in Wilton, south-west of Sydney, when he was allegedly stabbed by Greig.

During a court hearing, magistrate Robert Rabbidge was told the footage allegedly showed Greig getting out of the car and saying: “I’ll help you well.”

chef tHen allegedly told Isaac: ‘I’m going to cut off your bloody hand,’ the court was told.

Greig then allegedly got back into the car before Isaac attempted to jump on the moving vehicle as it drove away.

Greig and Martin made the short trip back to his house where he left her and then allegedly threw his knife in the trash while his fiancée and son slept.

Shortly after four o’clock the following afternoon, Greig and Mrs Martin, accompanied by their parents, handed themselves in at Narellan police station.

Greig was arrested and charged with murder. Ms. Martin has not been charged with any crime and there is no indication that any crime was committed in her name.

Daily Mail Australia understands detectives have seized CCTV footage from neighbors of his home in Tahmoor.

The vehicle, which still bears green P plates, also remains in police hands while it undergoes a forensic examination.

Ms Martin is a celebrated local duck and chicken enthusiast who has won awards for her award-winning birds and is an Environmental Protection Authority delegate.

Johanna Martin is said to have met Greig at work before heading to a secluded area.

Isaac’s body was found in bushland near Wilton Park Road in Wilton (pictured), south-west of Sydney, by friends on November 9.

Greig (pictured) was refused bail and will next appear at Campbelltown Local Court on January 8, 2025.

Greig faced Parramatta Local Court via live video stream on November 10, with three members of his family in attendance.

At the hearing, Magistrate Rabbidge said there was “nothing more serious than the alleged murder of a 15-year-old boy”.

“The facts are quite extraordinary and appear to show a considerable amount of powerful evidence,” he added.

“This is clearly an extraordinary case… Mr. Greig faces many decades in prison” if the allegations are proven, the magistrate said.

“I must do my duty to the community and deny him bail.”

Greig, who He describes himself as a “professional pyromaniac” on social media, He was refused bail and will next appear at Campbelltown Local Court on January 8, 2025.

Family friend Donna Young has started a GoFundMe to help his struggling parents with funeral costs.

‘Isaac was a beloved son, brother and friend. “His life, full of promise and potential, was tragically cut short due to an (alleged) senseless act of violence,” he wrote.

“Isaac’s family – his mother, father and siblings – are now facing the unimaginable pain of not only grieving the loss of their precious son, but also managing the overwhelming costs that come with such a sudden tragedy.”

The fundraising page, which will go towards his funeral expenses and supporting his traumatized family and friends, has so far raised almost $30,000.