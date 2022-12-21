Revealed, the hard-Left union barons behind ambulance strikes

Paramedics’ strikes are coordinated by six-figure union barons with links to far-left Labor factions and a penchant for the dark arts.

The leaders of GMB, Unite and Unison are all union leaders on pay packages that put them firmly in the top 1 percent – but claim to be on the side of the low-wage workers.

Formerly a member of the Communist Party, Christina McAnea, the £120,000-a-year leader of Unison, makes no secret of her allegiance to Labour.

The union’s president, Andrea Egan, is so far-left that she was recently expelled from Labor for sharing Socialist Appeal posts, which has been banned from the party.

Gary Smith, GMB Secretary General: The Edinburgh-born trade unionist was rewarded for his lifelong commitment to GMB with a £135,000 package when he was elected Secretary General last year. He is pictured on the picket line in Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Sharon Graham was elected Secretary General of Unite with the support of the Socialist Workers Party after promising to be ‘open to working on the fringes of the law if necessary’.

While Ms Graham has declared £80,000 a year that she doesn’t want to get swept up in Labor politics, her three executive councilors who specialize in health are openly Labor with Corbynista sympathies.

Another highly regarded union baron is GMB Secretary General Gary Smith, whose salary package of £135,000 includes £5,000 in ‘car benefits’, earning him almost four times the £36,000 average salary of a paramedic.

The militant tendencies of the union leaders make it clear that the prime minister must speed up plans to ban aid workers from going on strike for good.

Gary Smith, General secretary GMB

Survey Do YOU ​​agree with the strike of paramedics? YES 10385 votes

NO 25859 votes

UNDECIDED 725 votes

The Edinburgh-born trade unionist was rewarded for lifetime service to GMB with a £135,000 package when he was elected secretary-general last year.

Smith joined GMB as a 16-year-old gasfitter. The union supported him to study at Ruskin College and he then worked full-time for the union, rising from recruitment officer to general secretary. On the way, he met his girlfriend Charlotte Gregory, a GMB communications officer.

The outspoken leader, who favors fracking and a living wage of £15, supported Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership campaign.

But he has criticized Labor pandering to the ‘environmental bourgeoisie lobby’ and reminded the party that the unions ‘set up’ Labor as a ‘parliamentary wing to fight hostile Tory legislation’.

He preached solidarity with Mick Lynch’s striking RMT union, joined them on the picket line, and last year “celebrated” his union’s “radical tradition” on the birthday of GMB’s co-founder, Eleanor Marx – the daughter from Karl Marx.

Sharon Graham, Unite the Secretary General of the Union

Sharon Graham, Secretary General of Unite the Union: Unite’s combative first female leader came to power last year with the backing of the Socialist Workers Party on a manifesto for the union to be ‘open to working on the edges of the law’. She is pictured on the picket line in Coventry

Unite’s combative first female leader came to power last year with the backing of the Socialist Workers Party on a manifesto for the union to be “open to working on the fringes of the law if necessary.”

Born in Hammersmith to an Irish mother and Geordie father, Mrs. Graham often brags about how she staged her first strike as a silver service waitress at 17.

The union leader studied at the organizing academy of the union congress and rose to head the union’s controversial organization and leverage department.

While she was head, the unit compiled a 200-page file on Sir Jim Ratcliffe when Ineos suspended a Unite shop assistant.

It reportedly contained references to the mogul’s marital status, his children, and calls to campaign at his home and football clubs he was interested in.

While she previously denied being behind the “leverage” scheme, she made no apology for personally attacking bosses.

In 2019, she even boasted that she had instructed staff to compile dirty files on 200 of Britain’s top employers.

It helped her win 80 per cent of the 450 disputes she oversaw in her first year, securing £150 million in additional pay and benefits for members.

Graphical representation: the average response times for category 1, 2, 3 and 4 calls to ambulance services across England (left), and the average response time for each call (red) compared to the target response time (blue) for all services (right )

Graphical representation: the average time it takes ambulance services across England to pick up 999 calls

Mrs Graham herself receives a £80,000 salary and over £10,000 in benefits as Secretary General.

Ms Graham has now presided over 521 litigation and won £200 million in pay raises and benefits for 100,000 workers.

A spokesperson for Ms Graham said: ‘The reality is that what was decisive for her victory was her campaign to get the union winning again on ‘jobs, wages and conditions’ for members.

That appealed to members right, left and center across the union, which was more decisive in her runaway victory than any support from a small socialist party to be honest.

“Leverage follows the money. If that leads to major shareholders who are related, then so be it. We aim to move both the share price and the picket line.”

Christina McAnea, Unison general secretary

Christina McAnea, Secretary General of Unison: Former Communist Party member Christina McAnea has come a long way since she was rejected from journalism studies. She climbed through the ranks of Unison to land the top £120,000 a year job last year. She is pictured on the picket line in Waterloo, London

Former Communist Party member Christina McAnea has come a long way since she was rejected from journalism studies. She climbed through the ranks of Unison to land the top £120,000 a year job last year.

As secretary-general, she enjoys more than £12,000 in benefits and appears to be living comfortably on a £1.1million four-bed Victorian terrace in Streatham, south London, with her husband Robert Hill, 69.

Born in Glasgow, McAnea enlisted as a member of the Communist Party at the age of 16 and left ten years later after realizing that ‘you don’t get anywhere if you’re not in power’.

After City University dashed her dreams of becoming a reporter by rejecting her application, she began her life in unions at the age of 24.

While she has previously complimented Jeremy Corbyn’s speeches, she has moderated her views and is a strong supporter of Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner.

In other related news…

UK ambulance strikes LIVE: Army called up, services report critical incidents and families take loved ones to ER after 999 staff strike as Health Secretary Steve Barclay refuses to meet union