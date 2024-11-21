Revealed: How much weight Latrell Mitchell has lost through making two big changes to his life after his white powder scandal

Latrell Mitchell has made a dramatic transformation over the offseason, returning to preseason training 18 pounds lighter than usual, and it’s down to two big changes in his life.

The mercurial fullback has been working hard on his fitness in recent months following a white powder scandal which saw the 27-year-old handed a one-match suspension and a $20,000 fine by the NRL.

He will serve that suspension at the start of next season, with the football star out due to a football injury since the Rabbitohs’ 32-16 loss to the Eels on July 4.

While sidelined, Mitchell has been taking all the necessary steps to get back to full fitness and show coach Wayne Bennett that he means business.

This week he showed up for pre-season training at 107kg, around 8kg less than he usually weighs before pre-season training begins.

The Souths superstar has cut out alcohol and processed foods from his diet and, as this off-season photo of him with his family shows, the results aren’t hard to see.

His secret to losing weight is pretty simple: diet and exercise.

According news corporationMitchell has eliminated all alcohol and processed foods, and is focusing on eating lean meats, fruits and vegetables.

In early November, the Southern superstar demolished a bar in his home and converted it into a gym, complete with weights, yoga mats and a sauna.

The Bunnies plan to get Mitchell down to around 102kg before Christmas, before boosting him with strength training to around 108kg for the start of the season.

Bennett, who has reportedly given the underperforming team a passionate review of its 2024 season, says he is not worried about Mitchell.

“Latrell’s physical condition will not be a problem for me,” the coach said in October.

“I haven’t spoken to Latrell lately, but if he’s fit it’s great to know.

‘The NRL and the club have dealt with him (over the white powder saga).

Mitchell recently revealed that he has been making several lifestyle changes to become fitter and healthier, notably demolishing a bar in his home and replacing it with a gym (Mitchell is pictured after having gym equipment delivered to your house).

“I’m not there with Latrell right now, but I’ll know a lot more about him in a month.

‘They are all professionals and Ben Hornby (interim coach) did a great job at the end of the season.

“The Souths were in a difficult situation (after the firing of coach Jason Demetriou), but they came out of it and are back to being a football team.”

The Rabbitohs will be hoping to put their best foot forward this season after slipping to finish second from bottom in the NRL standings after losing 17 games last season.

It was a far cry from their efforts in 2021 and 2022, where the Bunnies first reached the Grand Final before being eliminated in the preliminary final the following year.