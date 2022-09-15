Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day ‘could help stave off type 2 diabetes’

Drinking a glass of milk and eating yogurt every day may help prevent type 2 diabetes, research suggests.

But too much red, processed and even white meat has been shown to have the opposite effect, according to the same study.

Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as “good substitutes” for meat lovers, based on their new findings.

The findings come amid the rise of an anti-dairy health craze, with proponents warning that whole milk, butter and cheese are high in calories and saturated fat and could lead to a cluster of health problems.

Current NHS nutritional advice To reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, recommends eating plant-based foods, such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and low-fat milk and yogurt.

The consumption of animal products should also be limited.

However, the Federico II experts at the University of Naples argue that not all animal protein sources are nutritionally equal.

Guidelines should be updated to reflect this, making it easier for people to choose the best foods to reduce their risk of the condition.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when cells become resistant to insulin, the hormone responsible for keeping blood sugar levels stable.

What is type 2 diabetes? Type 2 diabetes is a common condition that causes the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high. It can cause symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination and fatigue. It can also increase your risk of serious problems with your eyes, heart, and nerves. It is a lifelong condition that can affect your daily life. You may need to change your diet, take medications, and get regular checkups. It is caused by problems with a chemical in the body (hormone) called insulin. It is often associated with being overweight or inactive, or with a family history of type 2 diabetes. Source: NHS

If left untreated, it can be fatal and cause serious problems, including heart disease, loss of limbs, and even blindness.

The condition, called a silent killer, affects about 4.5 million Britons and more than 30 million Americans.

The research will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden.

The project reviewed 13 previous meta-analyses, making it a ‘review of reviews’. In total there were 175 studies.

All studies looked at 12 different animal-based foods and the apparent knock-on effect of developing type 2 diabetes.

The products include: total meat; red meat (including beef, lamb, and pork); white meat (chicken and turkey); processed meats (bacon, sausage and cold cuts); fish; total dairy; full-fat dairy; low-fat dairy; milk; cheese; yogurt and eggs.

dr. Annalisa Giosuè and colleagues were therefore able to compare the risk of type 2 diabetes based on how much of each product people consumed.

When looking at red meat consumption, people who ate 100 g/day were 22 percent more likely to develop the condition, compared to people who ate less.

The risk was 30 percent for 50 g/day of cold cuts, the equivalent of less than two slices of bacon.

Meanwhile, people who consumed 50 g of white meat per day were only 4 percent more at risk than those who ate even less.

Dr Giosuè said: ‘Red and processed meats are important sources of components such as saturated fatty acids, cholesterol and heme iron, all of which are known to promote chronic mild inflammation and oxidative stress, which in turn increases the cells’ sensitivity to insulin. .

“Processed meat also contains nitrates, nitrites and sodium, which… can damage the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas.”

By comparison, white meat contains “a lower fat content, a more favorable fatty acid profile and a lower content of heme iron,” she added.

Dairy products, meanwhile, were found to either have a protective effect against type 2 diabetes or to make no difference.

It all depended on whether they were low-fat or not, the results suggested.

People who consumed 200g of milk a day — the equivalent of a glass — were 10 percent less likely to be diagnosed, compared with people who had less.

There was a 6 percent lower risk in people who ate 100 grams of yogurt each day.

But there appeared to be no visible effect for 30 grams of cheese per day, the equivalent of one and a half mini Babybels.

The case was similar for 200 g of full-fat dairy, including butter and whipped cream.

dr. Giosuè added: ‘Dairy products are rich in nutrients, vitamins and other bioactive substances that can have a beneficial effect on glucose metabolism – the body’s processing of sugar.

“Probiotics are also known to have beneficial effects on glucose metabolism, which may explain why we found that regular yogurt consumption is associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.”

Consuming 100g of fish and one egg a day also seemed to have no effect at all on the risk of developing the condition.

dr. Giosuè said, “While red and processed meats should be eaten in moderation, moderate amounts of fish and eggs can be good substitutes.”

dr. However, Giosuè noted that the quality of the evidence was low for all foods except meat.

The findings, which were published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice ahead of their disclosure, should do just that. handled with care, the team acknowledged.