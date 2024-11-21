Revealed: Cheryl’s heartbreaking vow after Liam Payne’s funeral, friends tell KATIE HIND, and how One Direction bandmates ‘all wanted to be there for their old friend’ despite tensions

Liam Payne’s funeral was, of course, by invitation only – and what a star-studded guest list it was.

The One Direction star’s family made sure all their only son’s loved ones were present at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire yesterday, including members of the band he made his name with in 2010.

Solemn in funereal black were Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan – the four men Liam grew up with and shared his rise to stardom with.

As she walked behind the casket, Cheryl Tweedy appeared stoic. The mother of the singer’s seven-year-old son Bear hid her pain behind black designer sunglasses and, friends say, was determined to ensure Liam received the most dignified and loving farewell.

Also in attendance were Cheryl’s fellow Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, who mourned the death of bandmate Sarah Harding from breast cancer just three years ago.

Simon Cowell looked grim-faced as he arrived with his partner Lauren Silverman. JLS star and TV presenter Marvin Humes, who met Liam when he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, was there with his wife, singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes.

So there was a bit of an X Factor theme. And as a result, the day was as tense as it was tragic.

It was the first time Liam’s bandmates reunited since December 2016, when they gathered at the X Factor studios in London to cheer on Louis as he performed just days after his mother Johannah Deakin, 43, died from cancer.

Cheryl Tweedy, who had baby Bear with Liam Payne, attends the late One Direction singer’s funeral

Former bandmate Niall Horan enters the service in Amersham, Buckinghamshire

“It’s absolutely tragic that the band had to reunite at a funeral for one of their own,” said a friend. ‘They were once so close, but as in any group, consequences happen, people change and there are often thousands of miles between them. But they all wanted to be there for their old friend.

‘They are devastated by Liam’s death. They were like brothers during their most formative years and shared so much history together. But coming face to face with such a tragic event must have been very difficult indeed.”

Industry sources suggest there was tension between the band members yesterday. It would have been a miracle if that hadn’t been the case. Styles, wearing Gucci sunglasses, arrived with actor James Corden, a longtime friend of Liam and the rest of One Direction. They were among the first to arrive in a darkened limousine and enter the church together.

Niall arrived separately with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, while Zayn and Louis, who were believed to have remained closest to Liam, were chatting. After the ceremony, Styles and Corden left together without the remaining One Direction gang. Zayn, who had a gig in Edinburgh rescheduled last night, was also seen alone.

Niall left with his girlfriend, carrying a copy of the notice of employment, which contained two photos of Liam. Beaming in both photos was also a request for any donations to be made to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

It was possibly the only time in many years that the band also came face to face with Cheryl. She was a judge in 2010 when the band was formed after the five boys, then babyface teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18, were put together by Nicole Scherzinger.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell, one of the last to arrive, was not seen outside the church with anyone from One Direction. However, after the service, the music mogul was seen hugging Liam’s father Geoff.

Some music insiders suggest that the relationship between Cowell and Liam’s parents may be strained. Geoff has spoken openly about his sadness at losing his son to fame after Cowell turned Liam and his bandmates into global stars after signing them to his music label SyCo. “Geoff is a kind, sweet man,” said a family friend. ‘He had a problem with Liam becoming famous. It was Simon who gave Liam so much, but also the one who took him away as a young man, so it must have been hard for Geoff.”

X Factor judge Simon Cowell – who brought together the five One Direction teens on the talent show – arrives hand-in-hand with partner Lauren Silverman

The music mogul is overcome with grief and is comforted by the singer’s father, Geoff

Absent was Argentinian businessman Roger Nores, one of the last people to see Liam before he died. It is claimed that he was the singer’s manager, but sources say his family did not want him there when they said goodbye.

Wolverhampton-born Liam’s funeral took place just four miles from his home in the village of Chalfont Saint Giles. Poignantly, he spent much of his time there with his young son. ‘Many expected the funeral to take place in Wolverhampton, a place close to Liam’s heart, but Buckinghamshire is where he, Cheryl and Bear lived together and where they had their roots. Despite their split, there were some special times that she will now hold dear.”

Cheryl, 41 – who yesterday wrapped up in the cold in a £2,000 velvet-trimmed wool coat from London brand Lirowe, accessorised with designer sunglasses and a £950 Christian Louboutin clutch – split with Liam in 2018, slightly more than a year after their son was born. But there was no doubt that she was at the center of proceedings yesterday.

Friends say Cheryl has vowed to ensure Bear will never forget his father, who died in the most horrific of circumstances on October 16, aged 31, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel, Argentina.

He died instantly and had multiple drugs, including crack cocaine and methamphetamine, in his system, according to toxicology reports.

The horse-drawn carriage shines in the sun as the procession arrives at St. Mary’s Church

The order of service for Liam’s funeral yesterday, a smiling photo of the singer used to celebrate his life

It is thought that Cheryl planned the ceremony with her ex’s heartbroken parents. For the couple, who raised Liam and his older sisters Nicola and Ruth in a modest semi-educational home, having such a star-studded funeral would have seemed impossible 15 years ago, before Liam achieved fame and a fortune of more than £ 30 million earned.

Kate Cassidy, Liam’s American influencer girlfriend, arrived for the funeral with Damian Hurley, the son of model Elizabeth Hurley. The pair are said to have become friends before she met Liam two years ago.

It is believed that this is the first time she met her late boyfriend’s parents despite being in a relationship with him since October 2022.

Kate flew to Buenos Aires with Liam in September, but left for home in Miami four days before he died.

The 31-year-old died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Here he is pictured at the BMI Award show in London in 2018

From left to right: One Direction members Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles in 2012

Afterwards, Kate revealed that they were planning to get married. She told her social media followers that he had written her a note saying: ‘Kate and I will be married in a year/engaged and together forever 444’ – the so-called angel number, which means love and support.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Payne family said it was ‘terribly sad’ for Cheryl. ‘She’s devastated. “She has her own grief, but she also has a little boy who won’t see his father again and that’s just heartbreaking,” they said. “While she and Liam broke up a long time ago, they bonded over their love for Bear.

‘Liam died in such a terrible way, but the family wanted to remember him as perfectly as possible.’

Hours before the 1pm funeral, people lined the streets – which were closed for the event – ​​wanting to pay tribute to the star.

Presenter Adrian Chiles was among the guests, wearing a replica of the West Bromwich Albion football club manager’s jacket; a nod to Liam’s love for the team. Former footballer Robbie Keane, who played with Liam in Soccer Aid two years ago, was also there, along with Scott Mills, the new presenter of the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

A white horse-drawn carriage carrying Liam’s coffin arrived after guests entered the church through a doorway decorated with candle lanterns and white roses.

On top of the dark blue coffin were two wreaths, a red and white one with the text ‘son’ and another consisting of blue and white flowers with the text ‘daddy’ – from Little Bear.