Revealed: Babies have air pollution particles in their lungs while they're still in the WOMB 

Unborn babies have air pollution particles in their developing lungs and other vital organs as early as the first trimester, a groundbreaking study finds.

Contaminants from traffic fumes can pass through the mother’s bloodstream, into the placenta and into the baby’s developing organs within the first 12 weeks.

Experts think this could mean that pregnant women living in the most polluted parts of the country are at greater risk for stillbirths and babies born with health problems.

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen, UK, and the University of Hasselt, Belgium, studied air pollution nanoparticles called black carbon — or soot particles — to determine whether they could reach the fetus.

For the first time, they discovered evidence that the pollutants entered developing organs, including the liver, lungs and brain.

They found that dangerous nanoparticles – from exhaust gases and fossil fuels – reached the placenta in the fetus in the womb as early as three months after pregnancy.

The more air pollution the mothers got, the greater the level of black carbon nanoparticles in the baby, according to the findings published in Lancet Planetary Health.

Can pollution reach your baby in the womb? Research shows that dirt particles can reach the baby in the womb via the placenta. The highest levels of particles were found in mothers who lived closest to busy roads during pregnancy. Some small studies have shown a link between air pollution and pregnancy complications such as miscarriage, premature birth and low birth weight. However, there are many things that increase the risk of these complications and these studies have not proven that air pollution was a direct cause. More research is needed to better understand the impact of pollution on pregnancy. All women are exposed to pollution particles and it is impossible to avoid them completely. Pregnant women are advised not to worry too much and to focus on a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Source: Tommy’s

Professor Tim Nawrot from the University of Aberdeen said: ‘We know that exposure to air pollution during pregnancy and infancy has been linked to stillbirths, premature births, low weight babies and impaired brain development, with consequences that last throughout life.

‘In this study we show that the number of black carbon particles that reach the mother is passed on proportionally to the placenta and to the baby.

“This means that air quality regulation must recognize this transmission during gestation and act to protect the most sensitive stages of human development.”

Black carbon is a sooty-black material released into the air from internal combustion engines, coal-fired power plants and other sources that burn fossil fuels.

It is a major component of particulate matter, an air pollutant that has been linked to serious health problems, including heart disease, respiratory infections and lung cancer.

Previous research on babies found that exposure in the womb increased the risk of low birth weight and preterm birth.

Black carbon nanoparticles had been found to enter the placenta, but there was no solid evidence to date that these particles entered the fetus.

The findings also suggest that public health measures are urgently needed to minimize the exposure of pregnant mothers to air pollution.

Co-author, Professor Paul Fowler, said: ‘We were all concerned that if nanoparticles got into the fetus, they could directly affect development in the womb.

‘What we have shown for the first time is that black carbon air-polluting nanoparticles not only make their way into the placentas of the first and second trimesters, but also find their way into the organs of the developing fetus, including the liver and lungs.

‘More worryingly, these black carbon particles also end up in the developing human brain. This means that these nanoparticles can interact directly with control systems in human fetal organs and cells.’