Rev. Franklin Graham says father’s friend Queen Elizabeth II was ‘true friend of Christian faith’ 

Reverend Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, has commented on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, saying his father’s lifelong friend was a “true friend of the Christian faith.”

Graham, 70, de president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, reflected on the historic loss of the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Rev. Graham. Fox News Digitaladding that she has been a ‘symbol of stability and steadfastness for the UK’ for 70 years.

Graham remembered the friendship between the Queen and his father, Billy Graham.

“The Queen was a friend of my father’s, but more importantly, she was a true friend of the Christian faith,” he said. “She will be greatly missed.”

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has a long history of ministry in London, according to a statement on the… websiteand Billy and Ruth Graham have visited the royal family several times.

Franklin Graham’s father, Billy Graham, died in 2018 at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth II is pictured in April 2022. The 96-year-old died on September 8

In a tweet earlier Thursday, Rev. Franklin Graham asked his many followers to “join me in praying for her today.”

The Queen’s death was announced at 6:32 p.m. in a brief statement from Buckingham Palace which read simply: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

Graham told Fox News that he had great admiration for the Queen, but was especially grateful for the Queen’s friendship with his father Billy Graham.

“I am especially grateful for the Queen’s friendship with my father Billy Graham,” he said. “He nurtured their friendship based on a shared love for Jesus Christ and faith in God’s Word.”

Then Rev. Graham added, “My father had the privilege of meeting the Queen more than a dozen times, and she was a gracious host, inviting my parents several times to visit Buckingham Palace.”

Franklin Graham reflected on the friendship between his father Billy Graham and the Queen. Pictured: He delivers the eulogy at his father Dr. Billy Graham in 2018

Billy Graham (second from left) with his wife Ruth, the Queen and Queen Mother, as he preached at Sandringham Parish Church in 1984

“My father said he thought Queen Elizabeth was ‘a woman of rare modesty and character,’ and promised to pray every day for her and her family,” Graham said.

“He also appreciated how often she spoke about Jesus Christ in her public addresses—there was never a question about where she put her faith. Queen Elizabeth once said, “I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian gospel.”

Graham added, “I will always appreciate her example of leadership and her life of integrity.”

Ronald and Nancy Reagan invited Billy Graham to meet Queen Elizabeth in 1983

Billy Graham pictured with Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham Parish Church, Norfolk in 1984, when he preached there at the special invitation of Her Majesty

Years ago, Billy Graham wrote about his relationship with the Queen in his autobiography, Just As I Am.

“No one in Britain has been more cordial to us than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” wrote Billy Graham. He died in 2018.

“Almost every occasion I’ve had with her has been in a warm, casual setting, such as lunch or dinner, alone or with a few relatives or other close friends.”