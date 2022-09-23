Reusable contact lens users are nearly four times more likely to develop serious eye infection

People who wear reusable contact lenses are almost four times more likely to develop a rare eye infection that can rob them of their sight, a study has found.

The British scientists behind the research also warned that wearing lenses in the shower, swimming pools and while sleeping increased the risk.

In the study, they looked at more than 200 daily or disposable contact lens wearers who came to clinics with either an eye infection or another illness.

They found that Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) – which inflames the surface of the eye and can lead to blindness – was far more common among those who put the same lenses in and out of their eyes.

The infection is triggered when the microorganisms get on contact lenses via a contaminated solution or dirty hands and then enter the eye through small tears.

Patients suffer from eye pain, redness, blurred vision, a cloudy appearance of the eye and in severe cases may end up losing their vision. Treatment includes antiseptics to be placed directly on the surface of the eye, possibly for six months to a year.

The picture above shows the cloudy eye that can be caused by an Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) infection. About 85 percent of cases are among contact lens wearers (stock image)

Acanthamoeba keratitis: The eye infection that can make you blind What is Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK)? This is an infection of the cornea or the surface of the eye caused by a microorganism. How do I get the disease? It is most common among contact lens wearers, but can infect anyone. The disease is triggered when the microorganism enters your eye either by placing contact lenses in the eye with dirty hands or when you are in the shower or swimming pool while wearing the lenses. It then enters the eye via small tears in the surface and triggers the infection. What are the symptoms? Symptoms include blurred vision, a cloudy or dirty-looking cornea, eye pain, eye redness and watery eyes. These can take several days to weeks to appear after infection. Does it risk my vision? If left untreated, the infection can lead to permanent vision loss and total blindness, the CDC says. Other complications include inflammation of the eye that is painful and partial vision loss. What is the treatment? Patients are usually offered an antiseptic to help clear the infection from the eye, which is applied directly to its surface. This may need to be taken for six months to a year. Patients may also be prescribed antibiotics and in some cases may need surgery. Source: CDC

Professor John Dart, an ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, UK, who led the study, said: ‘In recent years we have seen an increase in Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK).

‘[But] while the infection is still rare, it is preventable and warrants a public health response.’

He added: ‘Previous studies have linked AK to wearing contact lenses in hot tubs, swimming pools or lakes, and here we have added showers to that list, emphasizing that exposure to water when wearing lenses should be avoided.

“Contact lens packaging should include information about lens safety and risk avoidance, even as simple as ‘no water’ stickers on each case, especially given that many people buy their lenses online without talking to a healthcare professional.’

In the study – published in the journal Ophthalmology —, scientists combed hospital records for an emergency department in southeast England for patients with daily or reusable contact lenses.

They found 83 cases of AK seen on the unit between January 2011 and August 2014.

They then checked the medical records for the following year for contact lens wearers who came in for another illness unrelated to the infection and found 122 cases.

Each had also completed a questionnaire about their contact lens type and daily activities.

The results showed that among the 83 AK cases, only 20 (24 percent) were daily disposable lenses.

But the other 63 (76 percent) were people who used either soft or rigid reusable lenses.

Statistics showed that the risk of developing AK was 284 percent higher among those who used reusable lenses compared to disposable lenses.

The researchers also looked at whether certain activities made the infection more likely.

Of the 20 AK cases who answered the question about wearing lenses in the shower, 12 (60 percent) admitted to doing so.

By comparison, in the other group it was 25 out of 66 (37 percent)

In the paper, scientists said that reusable contact lenses were at greater risk because they were more likely to contaminate their lenses.

On how to reduce the risk, they said lenses should not be worn overnight and contamination of the solution they are stored in should be avoided.

Fewer than 100 Americans suffer from an AK infection each year.

But scientists warn that rates are rising, with more than 85 percent of cases detected exclusively among contact lens wearers.

Symptoms of the infection take several days to weeks to appear, but include blurred vision, eye pain, and eye redness.

The eye may also begin to appear cloudy to others, or even feel like there is something inside it.

Patients are usually offered antiseptics to be applied to the surface of the eye to treat it.

But they may also be prescribed antibiotics or even offered surgery to help manage the infection.

It is estimated that 45 million people in the United States alone wear contact lenses.