Terrified University of Idaho students take every precaution as they return to school after Thanksgiving break with the killer who murdered four of their classmates still on the loose.

One student, who declined to be named, told DailyMail.com that her father gave her a gun to take back to school for protection.

Another said that they put bicycles or chairs against the front door at night, which makes it easier for them to sleep.

On Friday, three Idaho state detectives went back to the house where college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were murdered.

It was the first time in days that the detectives had visited the house, and at around 10 a.m. they spent about an hour inside.

Moscow police say they have received more than 2,600 email tips, more than 2,700 phone calls, 113 pieces of physical evidence and 4,000 crime scene photos taken with multiple 3D scans of the residence

When police left, it was unclear if they had taken anything from the home. All three officers were not wearing the usual shoe covers as they entered and exited the house.

After DailyMail.com reported and published only photos inside the murder house, the police moved in and turned off the lights in the rooms.

Kaylee Goncalves’ family revealed that her injuries were more serious than those of Xana, her boyfriend Ethan, or even Maddie Mogen, who was in bed with her when they were killed on Nov. 13.

The fact that her injuries were “significantly more brutal” than those of the other victims leads to theories that she was the target of the quadruple homicide.

The family grows increasingly frustrated with the failed police investigation into their daughter’s murder, which has so far yielded no new leads.

Now they’re turning to private investigators to help them find answers.

Kaylee’s father Steven told The New York Post he was shocked to learn that some of the detectives of the Moscow police homicide unit were in their mid-twenties.

“They’re just inexperienced — and I don’t want anyone to make a mistake in my child’s case,” Steven said.

Steven furious that detectives are letting the case go “cold” and that while they may not appreciate his constant interaction with the media, it is necessary to find his daughter’s killer.

Steven Goncalves, Kaylee’s exasperated father, turns to private investigators to help him solve his daughter’s murder

Idaho police are targeting movements of two of the slain students who visited the sorority house in the hours before they and two roommates were killed

According to the police, some victims had defensive wounds, but it remains unclear who and how many. Goncalves said on Saturday that Kaylee and Madison appeared to have died in different ways.

“I’ll get to the point — their means of death don’t match,” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told me. Lawrence Jones cross country. He has said that Kaylee and Mogen were sleeping in the same bed when the attack happened.

“Their points of damage don’t match,” he added. ‘I’m just going to say it. It was not leaked to me. I deserved that. I paid for that funeral. I sent my daughter to college. She came back in a box, and I can relate to that.’

On Wednesday night, detectives revealed they were unsure if the slain University of Idaho students were the target of the killer, contradicting Chief James Fry who previously insisted they were.

“We think they’re being targeted because we’re taking all the circumstances we’re looking at in their entirety,” Fry had told reporters on Nov. 20, a week after the killings.

The statement was recently echoed by Latah County Attorney Bill Thompson.

But the department filed a correction, stating: “Detectives currently do not know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted, but are continuing to investigate.”

Nearly three weeks after the grizzly killings, answers have been few and far between, despite the father of one of the victims saying the killer was “sloppy” and left a “mess” of evidence.