retroPod: tech lovers are obsessing over an app that transforms their phone into an iPod

Apple music users can use the app, but Spotify users must log into an online site

People can bring back a touch of nostalgia by using a free app or website

Tech enthusiasts have come up with a hack to make their phone look like a retro iPod

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Music lovers are obsessed with a little-known app that turns your phone into an iPod Classic – and it’s free.

Australian tech blogger Elly Bailey shared the secret with her followers after accusing other tech fans of “keeping it gated” to themselves.

The retroPod app works with Apple music, but doesn’t connect to Spotify yet.

Elly, who is known online as Elly Awesome, discovered a website where Spotify users can log in for the same purpose.

Scroll down for video

An Australian tech blogger known as Elly Awesome shared a little-known app that turns your phone into an iPod classic — and it’s completely free

Apple music users can use the app, which is called retroPod (left), but it doesn’t connect to Spotify. Fortunately, Elly discovered a website where Spotify users can log in for the same purpose (right)

Elly said she likes the “nostalgia” of the app and website, but warned that the website has problems with glitching

Sweet nostalgia! The iPod is back,’ said Elly when she received a TikTok to her one million followers explaining how to use the app.

She can’t get enough of it because it perfectly imitates the iPod classic and has a scroll wheel that sounds and feels the same as the original gadget.

“A few people guard this, but not me,” Elly said.

“It’s completely free, it’s quick and easy to install.”

The only catch is that it doesn’t work with Spotify. I’m sorry I burst your bubble.”

Here’s how to turn your phone into an iPod classic: * If you use Apple Music, download the retroPod app from the app store and connect it to your Apple Music account * If you use Spotify or Apple Music, search iPod.js in your web browser and connect it to your preferred account

Elly said a good alternative to the app for Spotify users is a free browser version of the iPod.

Music lovers can search iPod.js online and then connect their Apple Music or Spotify account and listen online.

‘It’s not quite the same. I will say it’s a bit glitchy,” the tech expert admitted.

The site lets you listen to music or play games, but Elly said the app offers a more realistic experience because the site doesn’t sound or feel the same, and tends to stutter.

‘Excellent. This brings back so many memories of the other iPod I had,” said one man.

‘This is the best music player in the Play Store! Everything works perfectly and the music sounds great and it takes very little effort to put a song on it,” commented another.