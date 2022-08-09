Retiring Serena Williams reveals regret at not beating Aussie Margaret Court’s grand slam record

Serena Williams will be remembered as arguably the greatest tennis player ever, but she has revealed that one missed opportunity will haunt her when she retires: failing Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

The former world No. 1 announced in an article that her time in the game will be over after the upcoming US Open Fashion magazine which also saw her come clean when she missed the Australian legend’s mark by just one grand slam win.

“There are those who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t reach Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, which she held before the ‘open era’ that began in 1968,” she wrote.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do. But from day to day I really don’t think about her. When I’m in a grand slam final, I think about that record. Maybe I’ve thought about it too much, and it didn’t help.

Williams celebrates winning the Australian Open in 2015. She believes she should have won more than 30 grand slams in her stellar career

The American will almost certainly take a title short of Australian legend Margaret Court’s record (pictured along with the Hopman Cup in 2016)

“The way I see it, I should have gotten more than 30 grand slams,” she continued. “I had my chances after I came back from childbirth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final. I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression.

‘But I didn’t get there. Should, could, could. I didn’t show up as I should or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually it is extraordinary.

“But if I had to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family these days, I’d choose the latter.”

Court, 80, set her record before the Open era began in 1968, allowing professionals to compete with amateurs.

She has won the Australian Open 11 times, the French Open five times, with three Wimbledon titles and five US Open victories.

Williams went on to point out a big difference between her decision to “evolve” away from the game and Australian former No. 1 Ash Barty’s shocking decision to leave the game when she was just 26.

“I know a lot of people are excited and looking forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way. Ashleigh Barty was the number one in the world when she left the sport in March, and I think she really felt ready to move on,” she wrote.

‘Praise for these people, but I’ll be honest. There is no luck in this subject for me.

Not surpassing Court’s figure probably sounds like Williams (seen here after winning the Wimbledon title in 2002) after his retirement

Court won many of her incredible 23 grand slams before the Open era kicked off in 1968 and allowed professionals to compete against amateurs

“I know it’s not customary to say, but I feel a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine.

‘I hate it. I hate that I have to stand at this crossroads.”

Williams doesn’t give up right away.

She is currently playing in a tournament in Toronto and actually won her first game in 430 days on Monday after suffering many health issues over the past few seasons.

And as she revealed in her piece, the all-time great is still hopeful she can play at the US Open in New York later this month. She is also determined to play at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week.