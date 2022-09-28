Retiring Geelong legend Joel Selwood reveals he only had THREE beers after the grand final

Joel Selwood has explained how a P-plater came to his rescue after the grand finale, but she had no idea who he was.

Selwood announced his retirement on Wednesday, leaving the AFL on a high after leading Geelong to an 81-point seismic win over the Sydney Swans at the MCG on Saturday.

Despite enjoying only three beers after the game, Selwood found himself in a difficult situation when he returned home and lost his keys.

Stuck at a gas station, Selwood sought the help of a young pub worker named Emily, who was unable to identify the four-time premiership winner who was in her P-plated car.

“I jumped in the car and asked her how her day was and she wasn’t in the best mood to be honest, it was a busy day at the pub and she didn’t really understand who I was at the time.

“She asked me how my day was and I said ‘it was actually pretty good’ and then she asked what I was up to, I said ‘I actually played in the game today’ and she still hadn’t picked up on who I was was, which was a beautiful thing.

‘And then she asked for my name and started cursing herself. We got the key, we drove back to the car and I told Emily I had the… [premiership] cup in the car and she would like a photo.

“She grabbed her photo and drove home to Geelong.”

Selwood admitted his consumption of just three beers was ‘a bit boring’ but his pregnant wife, Brit, was ‘exhausted’ after a hectic day in Melbourne and he wanted to take her home.

Brit and his mother Maree were visibly shaken when he broke the news that many Cats fans hoped they wouldn’t hear for at least another year.

“About six weeks ago, I decided that now would be the time to finish my playing days at Geelong Football Club – win, lose or draw – at the end of the year,” Selwood told reporters.

Selwood said he had spoken to the likes of Mitch Duncan, Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart about his decision.

“They all want me to continue playing. That won’t be the case,” he said.

“I decided next year I could probably go at 85 percent and everyone would take care of me, but I had to be all in.”