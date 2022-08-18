Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility

The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago as market volatility takes a bite out of employees’ savings.

Fidelity Investments reported Wednesday that the average 401(k) savings account had $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 a year ago.

The trend was similar for IRA savings accounts, with the average IRA at $110,800 at the end of June, down 12.8 percent for the quarter and 17.9 percent from a year ago.

The number of people with at least $1 million in their 401(k) accounts fell 29 percent in the second quarter, and the number of IRA millionaires fell 17 percent from a year earlier.

Together, 401(k) and IRA millionaires accounted for only about 1.7 percent of the 35 million savings accounts included in the survey — but they’re likely employees nearing retirement, meaning their level of savings is paramount. is.

Average account balances for IRA (green) 401(k) (red) and 403(b) (yellow) retirement accounts are seen from a year ago to the end of the second quarter

The number of people with at least $1 million in their 401(k) accounts fell 29 percent in the second quarter to 294,000

The drop in savings reflected the broader decline in stock markets for the first six months of the year, with the S&P 500 experiencing its worst first half in 52 years, losing nearly 20 percent.

However, markets rose in the third quarter and the S&P is up more than 13 percent since the end of June, meaning disciplined investors have recouped much of their losses.

Fidelity says that despite the volatility, many workers have continued to invest regularly to grow the size of their nest egg, with total savings of 401(k) hovering at record highs.

The investment giant also said the number of IRAs on its platform continued to grow and the percentage of employees taking out emergency loans from their 401(k) accounts remained low for the fifth straight quarter.

The total savings rate for the second quarter, which reflects a combination of employee and employee contributions 401(k), came in at 13.9 percent of income, just below Fidelity’s proposed savings rate of 15 percent.

The S&P 500 lost nearly 20% in the first half of the year, but has caught up significantly since June

Average retirement account balances are seen for different demographics, for those who have been saving continuously for five, ten and fifteen years

“While many Americans are understandably concerned about the economy, record high inflation and markets right now, it’s encouraging to see that the prevailing emotion has been to stay calm and focused on one’s retirement goals,” said Kevin Barry, president of Workplace Investing at Loyal Investments.

Saving for retirement is a goal that is decades in the making, and of course there will be many twists and turns. But the best action savers can take to achieve success is to save and invest consistently,” he said.

Fidelity said the total number of IRA accounts reached 12.8 million, up 10.6 percent from a year ago.

It’s no surprise that younger generations, starting to save, have led the growth in IRAs, with the number of Gen Z accounts growing 87 percent from a year ago and the number of Millennial accounts growing 24 percent.

Boomers saved most of the income, at 16.6 percent, although even Gen Z workers cut double-digit savings, at 10 percent.

Fidelity, one of the largest retirement investment firms, recommends saving 15% of income in a tax-advantaged retirement account

Fidelity said men continued to save at higher rates than women, investing 14.7 percent of their income in retirement accounts, versus 13.7 percent for women.

For anyone who is at least a few years away from retirement, financial experts say the best way is to stay on track and invest regularly through retirement accounts, even during periods of wild volatility.

“When it comes to the markets, we often see sharp declines quickly followed by a corresponding rise,” says Barry.

“This pattern occurred with the final period of market volatility in 2020, where that first quarter decline was followed by a double-digit rebound in retirement account balances – and by the end of 2020, retirement balances had reached record highs,” he said. .

“This shows how important it is to take a long-term view and not overreact so that you can take advantage of any market spikes.”