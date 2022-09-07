Retirement home residents go viral with their take on the ‘He’s a 10 but…’ TikTok trend

<!–

An adorable video of retirement home residents participating in a TikTok trend has gone viral, as they gave Gen-Z a run for their money while giving those without “teeth” and “carrying hard candies” a 10.

The TikTok trend of users giving different reasons why someone of a certain attractive level should be knocked up or down went viral after many started using it to make fun of their exes – and now these retirement home members are giving it their all. own twist.

In a videoWith over three million views shared by Carveth Care Center, located in Onatario, Canada, the endearing elderly joined the trend, revealing that “everyone has a 10 in [their] eyes.’

“He’s an eight, but only wears his teeth when eating,” one of the members says in the video.

Another woman melted everyone’s hearts on social media when she hilariously replied, “I’ll take him whether he has teeth or not, I’ll take a 10.”

The residents of the retirement home continued to laugh off social media, calling those who only talk about the weather a “two” and someone who “never wears their hearing aid” a one.

But don’t worry, the residents also handed out some high marks, such as a seven and eight for those who “always carry candy” and who “never lose a jar of euchre.”

The Carveth Care Center is known for posting hilarious videos of their residents participating in the popular Gen-Z trends, and has even said its goal is to “bridge the generation gap.”

In one video, they did the “twin” trend and had two residents, who were best friends, dance together.

In another video, a resident shared the photo people showed to others when they talked about you, and another clip showed residents playing their bingo games.

Social media users couldn’t help but fall in love with the cute and hilarious residents, flooding the comments section, praising the elderly for their part in the trend.

One user said: ‘This is cute!’

Social media users couldn’t help but fall in love with the residents and flooded the comments section praising the elderly for their part in the trend

“This may be my favorite version of this trend,” added another user.

One person wrote: ‘This is the only version of this trend that I will accept from now on.’

“Iconic behavior everywhere,” wrote another TikToker.