Retired teacher accused of murdering her boyfriend by poisoning her coffee with antifreeze

A woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend last month, after being accused of adding antifreeze to the deceased’s drinks.

Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing 55-year-old Leroy Fowler by giving him the fatal dose of ethylene glycol in a coffee-flavored milkshake he ingested on the night of November 11, police say.

Church, a retired schoolteacher from Massachusetts, appeared briefly in court on Friday wearing a Boston College hoodie, a day after she was arrested. Her appearance saw her denied bail and ordered in court for the next month.

The allegation comes as police in the small seaside town expressed the belief that Fowler was poisoned with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in engine coolant. Antifreeze is often used in poisoning due to the fact that it can be ingested unknowingly due to its syrupy texture and sweet taste.

Unidentified containers resembling the deadly substance were seen on surveillance footage around Church’s apartment where she lived with Fowler.

Fowler died two days after showing symptoms of poisoning, during which time he was taken to three different hospitals in the northeastern part of the state for care.

However, after almost 48 hours trying to heal the middle-aged victim, the efforts of the doctors were not enough and Fowler passed away on November 13. He left behind a sister, a son and an eight-year-old grandson, whom relatives said he constantly spent time with.

Aside from the unconfirmed bottles found at Church’s, details surrounding Fowler’s death, as well as the two parties involved, are scant.

Court records obtained by NBC Boston revealed that Fowler had told “two family members” that he thought Church might be poisoning him with a coffee milkshake that she often made for him.

In a statement, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Church called 911 around 8 p.m. to report that her boyfriend was in “medical distress.”

Court records further revealed that Church, during the last moments of their love affair, tried to convince doctors that she should be their health care proxy.

State police said they found a bottle of orange deicer, a chemical spray used to melt ice and snow from car windows, near a bottle of sports drink at Church’s residence after his arrest. They think he used it to poison Fowler.

However, doctors at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston denied that request.

Fowler’s son, also named Leroy, later told detectives that Church had taken out a life insurance policy in his father’s name about a year ago.

Leroy, who recalled his father to the Daily Beast on Friday as “a good man who ‘loved his children and loved his grandchildren'”, admitted, however, that he has no proof of the alleged policy.

“He was a nice guy,” Fowler wrote to the outlet after declining an interview. “Not perfect, but he was a good guy.”

He added that Church, who called 911 the night of the murder to dispatchers “my boyfriend must have ingested something,” at one point worked as a retired schoolteacher, but would specify where or for what length of time when asked.

In a post on Church’s Facebook after news of his arrest broke Thursday, Leroy, including a screenshot of a news story about the arrest, wrote a cryptic caption for his father’s alleged killer: “The cats are out of the bag now.” I had to keep quiet but not anymore… it’s time to pay the piper!’

Meanwhile, Fowler’s stepson told investigators that Fowler suggested ‘out of the blue’ that Church was poisoning him just two weeks earlier, something the victim’s sister, Tammy Carbone, said she had dismissed as a joke.

Telling investigators that Fowler suggested ‘out of the blue’ that Church was poisoning him, Fowler’s stepson, Michael Hawkins, told police that Fowler was fighting the poison at one of three hospitals.

Cops also said Hawkins revealed to them that Fowler had been known to “go back and forth” between Church and a second girlfriend.

Fowler also said, according to his stepson, that the then-living victim “felt better” when he wasn’t at Church’s house, and that he relied on her for most of his meals.

Church was arrested Thursday afternoon by the state police’s ‘Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section’ after an autopsy found Fowler was murdered, with police ruling Church the sole suspect in the case.

During the ensuing investigation, Carbone confided to police that her brother said Church might be contaminating the coffee smoothies she often came to make for him.

The arrest came more than a month after Fowler’s death and has rocked the normally quiet beach community in the far northeastern corner of the Bay State.

In addition to Fowler’s son, several citizens who loved Fowler took to Church’s Facebook page to express angry messages.

‘MURDERER,’ wrote one user Thursday night as news of Church’s arrest broke.

Someone else noted, “She was arrested today for first degree murder, so don’t feel sorry for her.” She maybe she feels sorry for the grandchildren [sic] where it was taken from.’

Tammy Fowler Carbone wrote: ‘Can’t wait to see her face tomorrow when she can’t leave. And to think that she thought she could get away with it.

After her arrest, Church was questioned by police and told officers that she had been in a relationship with Fowler since 2012.

She also seemed familiar with the medical terminology surrounding Fowler’s condition, with one officer noting: “I asked her how she knew so much about her diagnosis and she said she frequently used Google to search the Internet.”

Court documents revealed that hospital staff concluded that Fowler’s kidneys were failing due to antifreeze poisoning, prompting family members to alert police.

‘[Church] stated that he had contacted the deceased’s newspaper about poisoning him by using his phone as a joke.

When asked about his ex’s family’s claims regarding the poisoning, Church insisted that they used to watch true crime documentaries together and she joked about poisoning him.

Fowler’s son told detectives that Church had taken out a life insurance policy in his father’s name about a year ago. The investigation of him is still ongoing.

During the interview, state police were searching the apartment and found a bottle of orange de-icer, a chemical spray used to melt ice and snow from car windows, near a bottle of sports drink.

Police are now investigating whether Church added the antifreeze to the sports drink.

On Church’s phone, police said they also found 13 videos, all taken between 7:29 and 7:59 a.m. the morning of the murder.

The clip reportedly shows Fowler distraught and writhing in the bedroom.

The officers commented in a criminal complaint that the alleged femme fatale did not offer “medical help until 7:59 am when she asks Leroy if she should call an ambulance and Leroy confirms that he wants an ambulance.”

The case is currently ongoing. Judge Allen Swan scheduled Church’s next hearing for January 23. She will remain imprisoned until then.