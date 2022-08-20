Retired referee calls for the authorities to CANCEL Paul Gallen’s double-header

<!–

A former boxing referee has called on authorities to cancel Paul Gallen’s daring double-header against two former Queensland stars, insisting the spectacle is bad for the sport.

Gallen takes on former rugby league rivals Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant on enemy soil on the same night in Brisbane on September 15.

The event has been labeled a ‘boxing extravaganza’ and is a throwback to the sport’s early days, but for veteran Charlie Lucas – who officiated for 45 years – authorities should seriously consider canceling fight night.

“I don’t think the fight should go on,” the 77-year-old said News Corp. “It’s bad for boxing.

“In New South Wales I’m not sure if the martial arts authority would allow it. They have different rules in Queensland.’

Lucas added that he would decline to play a part in the September 15 event if called up.

“If I was asked to rate this one, I wouldn’t do it,” he said.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t want anything to do with it. I just don’t agree with someone who fights twice in one night.

“The Edgar Britt will hit the fan if anyone gets hurt.

“It’s not boxing… it’s just a… I can’t even think of a word to describe how bad it is for the sport.”

Meanwhile, Fox Sports pundit Paul Kent — longtime in the TV studio on the Main Event for Gallen’s fights — reportedly agrees with Lucas and has asked the bosses to take a night off.