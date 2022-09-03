Retired porn star Lana Rhoades slams mystery ‘big time’ NBA player father of child

<!–

Former adult film actress Lana Rhoades has ramped up speculation about who her child’s father is following a video criticizing the mysterious father.

Rhoades, 25, posted the video to her social channels in which she lip syncs to a TikTok audio meme. In the original TikTok, the poster complains about her partner coming home with cocaine — which Rhoades has equated with the apparent struggle she faces with her child’s father.

Holding a young child in a diaper – presumably her son Milo – the ex-pornstar in the video says, “I swear to God, I thought NBA players were nice guys.”

Rhoades, in a bodysuit and white skirt, went on to roast the ex: “Before you know it I’m pregnant and he told me to fuck myself.”

Fans have speculated about the identity of the eight-month-old’s father, with most linking Rhoades to two NBA players: Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin.

Rhoades previously detailed her date with a member of the NBA team in her podcast “3 Girls 1 Kitchen,” not saying who the date was with, but noting that his astrological sign was a Libra.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, is the only Net from the period described who is a Libra.

However, during the podcast, she also mentioned that the man she was dating already had children.

Durant has no children, while Griffin – who has been linked in the past with Kendall Jenner and Kate Upton – has two children with ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron.

Others speculated that it was her on-again, off-again beau Mike Majlak, who hosts a podcast with Logan Paul.

Majlak, who has never played professional basketball, denied being the father, while Paul also suggested the father was an NBA player.

Paul, who spoke to Charlamagne tha God on his Impulsive podcast, revealed who the player was but had it blown out with his mouth censored. Charlamagne just responded, “Wow!”

In the same podcast, Majlak noted that Rhoades was “doing well” and having a baby with a “great NBA player.”

Rhoades now designs clothes and lingerie while raising her son. Durant recently announced he would be returning to the Nets after asking for a trade earlier in the summer.

Griffin is currently a free agent.