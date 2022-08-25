Retired nurse reveals she thought she would be ‘eaten alive’ as she was bitten by a rabid fox

A retired nurse attacked by a rabid fox in her own front yard said she feared being ‘eaten alive’ by the crazed animal – as horror footage shows the moment the mother-of-three was pounced on and repeatedly bitten before desperately shaking it free.

The dogged gray fox clung on to Sherri Russo, 61, sinking its fangs into the unsuspecting victim’s leg and hand sixteen times in the thirty-seconds-long attack last month.

It was only when a hero neighbor armed with a stick ran towards the beast that it released a screaming Sherri from its grip before slinking away.

New Yorker Sherri said: ‘When I got the first nip on the outside of my leg, I actually thought it was our neighbor’s dog.

‘I lifted my leg and was getting ready to say “Hey, what are you doing?” and shoo him away, but I looked down and I saw this gray fox.

‘Never in my wildest dreams did I realise there was a rabid fox.’

Sherri was on an innocuous phone call in her front yard when the fox came up behind her

The retired nurse, 61, was too scared to leave her home for a week after the attack (pictured)

Sherri (pictured) desperately kicked and shook the animal free, with a neighbor helping out

The brave neighbor managed to get Sherri into his car and to the hospital where the 16 puncture wounds on her left leg and right hand were cleaned and dressed.

The mom-of-one was then given the first of four rabies vaccines, a tetanus jab, immune globulin injections, and prescribed a series of antibiotics to tackle the infection.

While she was being treated in hospital, the fox was killed and tests at a nearby veterinary college confirmed it had tested positive for rabies.

Sherri, who was left so scared by the ordeal that she was unable to leave her house for a week, is now urging people to be aware of their surroundings and animals in their community.

Sherri, from Caroline, said: ‘I was so fearful that he was going to knock me over, he was going to attack my face and I was going to be eaten in my front yard.

Sherri and Paul Russo, both 61, shared the footage to warn neighbors about the scary risks

The retired nurse and mom-of-three was swiftly given medical attention for her grim wounds

The rabid gray fox clung on to Sherri’s body (pictured), leaving dozens of punctures to her skin

‘When I poked him away and he came back at me I realised that something bad was going to happen, and then it happened. Then it kept happening.

‘When I reached down to grab him off my leg and yank him away, that’s when he took a hold of between my thumb and my forefinger and he just chomped down on me.

‘I was trying to get him off and the whole time I was screaming louder than I knew I could.

‘Thankfully my neighbour was out on his lawn tractor and heard me, he jumped over his fence and came running over with the stick.

‘The fox must have seen him and just as I was able to get that last kick in, he was distracted and ran off.’

Sherri said: ‘Luckily for me he didn’t damage [any] bone, tendon or muscle in my hand.’

The fox tested positive for rabies while hospital staff treated Sherri for her horror injuries

Sherri (left) was on the phone making an innocuous phone call when she was pounced upon. Also pictured, right: husband Paul, also 61, posted the footage as a cautionary tale, he said

Sherri walked into her front yard at 2.30pm on July 25th while on the phone when the furry fiend launched an unprovoked attack.

Sherri, who is married to gas company operations manager Paul, also 61, said: ‘The first bite I felt a little nip on the outside aspect of my knee area on my left leg.

‘When he reacted to me [defending myself] he went a couple of inches higher on the same side of my leg. He broke through my jeans.

‘That was the first of three real punctures. I’m not sure how I got him off there but there was some fancy footwork going on.

‘Then he got the better of me and he got the inside of my left leg, right behind my knee where it bends.

‘I grabbed him to pull him off there, there were pretty good size stripes where the fangs slid through my skin.

‘He was a little guy but he was just relentless, he just kept coming back and each time he did I started to lose a little more confidence in my ability to ward him off.

Sherri required significant bandaging after the attack, which caused sixteen skin punctures

The retired nurse said she feared she would be ‘eaten alive’ amid the crazed daylight attack

Sherri managed to kick the fox one last time before it was frightened away by her neighbor

‘While this was happening I was just thinking ‘this has got to be a rabid fox and I’m really in a lot of trouble’.

‘He was a regular-sized fox but at the time he may as well have been a mammoth, especially when he had latched onto my hand and wouldn’t let go.

‘I was screaming and just calling out for help. It felt like forever, for me it was an entire lifetime, but when I watched the clip it really didn’t last very long.’

Sherri’s hero neighbour leapt into action armed with a stick and startled the fox away.

Sherri said: ‘I was there all alone but for the grace of god my neighbour happened to be out on his lawn tractor.

‘If he had been indoors I truly don’t know how this would have ended.

‘He grabbed a stick, the closest weapon he could, but he never had to use it.

‘Once the fox saw him get close to me he just decided that he was just going to regroup and think of somebody else to go attack because that’s when he took off.

‘I just thank god that my neighbour turned up. I can’t get over how kind it was for him to not look the other way or pretend he didn’t hear anything. I’ll be forever grateful for that.’

After startling the fox away, the neighbour drove Sherri to Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, New York, where she received treatment for her wounds.

Sherri said: ‘I ended up in the emergency room with 16 punctures, 12 that were deep enough that they were oozing awful things.

Sherri said she received twelve punctures ‘deep enough that they were oozing awful things’

‘They injected each of the punctures with immune globulin, gave me my very first of the series of the rabies vaccine and I was put on antibiotics.

‘The day after my hand got infected and they put me on more antibiotics.

‘I had to keep dressings on my wounds on my leg and hand for a couple of weeks as they kept draining [infection].

‘Luckily for me he didn’t damage [any] bone, tendon or muscle in my hand, that was so lucky.

‘I got a few nasty-looking tears on my leg that aren’t going to be the most beautiful scars but my hand’s healing up pretty nicely.’

While Sherri was being treated for her injuries, the fox went back into Caroline, where he’d been earlier in the day.

As there had been reports of a rabid animal lurking in the area, people were prepared and the animal was killed and its body taken to Cornell University’s vet college for analysis.

There it tested positive for rabies and staff let the hospital know while they treated Sherri.

Sherri said: ‘The fox ended up going into the little town we live in, apparently he had been there before he attacked me.

At one point, Russo even managed to make the fox flip after grabbing it by its tail last month

The fox was relentless, pursuing Sherri several times before her stick-wielding neighbor came

‘He stirred up enough of a ruckus that everyone was aware, no-one was attacked but the folks in town knew there was a rabid fox wandering around.

‘So he went back to that original place and they were ready for him, they killed him.

‘They took the body down to the veterinary college at Cornell University and determined that he had rabies.’

A month on, Sherri said that the attack had affected her both physically and mentally.

Sherri said: ‘A lot of people are saying ‘you’re so cool, you’re such a badass’ and it’s funny because I don’t see it that way at all.

‘I see it as though anyone would have acted the same way, even a child. It’s between you and a wild animal who’s obviously not well.

‘Our daughter stayed with me for the first week, I was pretty shaken up, it really did a number to me mentally.

‘I was afraid to go outside, I was afraid to be near windows and doors because I just had this awful fear that somehow his friend was going to jump through the door or window.

‘Ironically the first day I was ready to try and go outside with my husband he showed me a clip of a gray fox that had been wandering in our yard the night before, so I refused to go outside.

‘It took me close to a week before I was able to go outside again.’

Sherri is now urging people to be aware of what animals live nearby and be mindful of your surroundings.

Sherri said: ‘Perhaps one of the most important things is to be aware of the animals that are in your community.

Sherri advised after being scarred: ‘Be aware of the animals that are in your community’

‘A fox shouldn’t be out in the daytime really and if they are they should be fearful of humans and scampering in the other direction.

‘Be aware of your surroundings – look around you.

‘The first thing I would have tried to do if I’d seen him was try to quietly back away, but if it hits and attacks you it’s basically fight for your life.’

The horror video was first shared on Facebook by the victim’s husband, Paul Russo, on Sunday.

‘My wife was attacked by a rabid fox this past July,’ he wrote online. ‘Our friend edited the security camera footage and made this educational video for us to post to alert everyone that this can happen to anyone.’

It was eventually killed after attacking another person in the area, according to the New York Post.

The fox was then taken to a laboratory at Cornell University, where it was confirmed that it had rabies.

Rabies is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is usually fatal in animals and humans. It’s most commonly spread through a bite from an infected animal, with most U.S. infections in recent years traced to bat encounters.

Infection can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, salivating, hallucinations, difficulty swallowing and fear of water.

Death can occur only a couple of weeks after symptoms begin. But it can be prevented through a series of five shots given within two weeks of exposure.

An estimated 60,000 Americans are treated each year after possible exposure to rabies, the CDC says. Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots.

There were no rabies deaths reported in 2019 or 2020. The last time five U.S. rabies deaths were reported in a single year was 2011, CDC officials said.

From a seven-month-old baby mauled in her home to group of six villagers attacked: How attacks by foxes are becoming more brazen

Terrified homeowners with young children have reported growing concern about attacks by foxes in busy public places – and even inside their own homes.

In south-western Indian village Kaddaragi, no fewer than six locals were injured this week by a pack of foxes running riot in the sleepy town.

A cow and a calf were also wounded by the wild pack, residents claim.

Victim Dyamappa told the Bangalore Mirror: ‘It came like a dog and started licking my leg. When I tried to shoo it away, it caught my hand and bit me many times.’

Another victim, Mallamma, said her dog rescued her from more serious injuries.

Raeya’s granddad Darren Boundry chased the fox out of their home, potentially saving her life

Raeya Wyatt, seven months, needed an urgent tetanus shot and a course of antibiotics after she was mauled by a fox that crept in through her open door in Plymouth – and still got away. The fox was photographed by a family member after the brazen attack

Gill McMahon, 77, was at home in Essex when a fox crept in and bit her on the hand in 2018 (left) . The grandmother was also scarred on her feet (right)