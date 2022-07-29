Retired NFL safety William White dies at 56 after six-year battle with ALS

Therapy

There is no cure for ALS and the disease is fatal, but it progresses at different rates in patients.

People with ALS are expected to live two to five years after symptoms first manifest, although 10 percent of patients live at least 10 years.

History

The NHS describes ALS as: ‘An uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time.”

The weakness is caused by the deterioration of motor neurons, upper motor neurons that travel from the brain to the spinal cord, and lower motor neurons that spread to the face, throat, and extremities.

It was first discovered in 1865 by a French neurologist, Jean-Martin Charcot, which is why ALS is sometimes known as Charcot’s disease.

In the UK, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is referred to as Motor Neuron Disease, while in the US, ALS is referred to as a specific subset of MND, which is defined as a group of neurological disorders.

However, according to Oxford University Hospitals, “Almost 90 percent of patients with MND have the mixed ALS form of the disease, so the terms MND and ALS often mean the same thing.”

Symptoms

Weakness in the ankle or leg, which may manifest with stumbling or difficulty climbing stairs, and a weakness in the ability to grip things.

Slurred speech is an early symptom and can be made worse later by difficulty swallowing food.

Muscle cramps or twitches are also a symptom, as is weight loss due to the leg and arm muscles thinning over time.

Diagnosis

ALS is difficult to diagnose early on because different conditions can cause similar symptoms. There is also no single test used to determine its presence.

However, the disease is usually diagnosed through a process of exclusion, which excludes diseases that exhibit symptoms similar to ALS.

Causes

The UK’s NHS says MND is an ‘unusual condition’ that mainly affects older people. However, it takes into account that it can affect adults of any age.

The NHS says it is not yet known why the disease occurs. The ALS Association says MND occurs all over the world “without racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries and can affect anyone.”

It says war veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS and men are 20 percent more likely to get it.

Lou Gehrig was one of baseball’s most prominent stars when he played for the Yankees between 1923 and 1939. Known as ‘The Iron Horse’, he played in 2,130 consecutive games before ALS forced him to retire. The record was broken in 1995 by Cal Ripken Jr.

Lou Gehrig’s disease

In addition to being known as ALS and Charcot’s disease, it is also often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Lou Gehrig was a hugely popular baseball player for the New York Yankees between 1923 and 1939.

Known for his strength and durability, he earned the nickname: ‘The Iron Horse’.

His popularity and fame transcended the sport of baseball and the situation took on its own.

He died two years after his diagnosis.