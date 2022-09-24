Retired liberal Supreme Court Justice Breyer says Roe v. Wade draft leaker STILL hasn’t been found

Nobody knows anything.

Recently retired liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview that as far as he knows, the identity of the mysterious leaker of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade remains unknown.

According to a transcript provided by the network, Wallace asked about the leak, which happened in May: ‘Within 24 hours, the chief justice ordered an investigation into the leak. Have they found him or her?’

‘Not known to me, but . . . I’m not familiar with that,’ Breyer replied. Wallace pressed: ‘So in those months, the Chief Justice never said, “Hey, we got our man or woman?” ‘

“To my knowledge, no,” said Breyer, who despite being retired has an office at the Supreme Court.

The interview will be broadcast on Sunday on ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’

Other judges have also recently hinted that the identity of the leaker remains unknown to the court.

At a conference in Colorado this month, Judge Neil Gorsuch said identifying the leaker is “terribly important” and he expects a report on the investigation’s progress “soon, I hope.”

Justice Elena Kagan also said recently that she does not know whether the investigation Roberts ordered has determined the source of the leak.

In May, a Washington Post The report speculated that the leaker may be someone who works as a clerk for one of the judges.

The Post article notes that the lawyers being elected to clerkships are increasingly chosen for their political ideology as well as their legal prowess.

While one ABC News The report speculated that the leaker was someone from the conservative wing of the court who did so in the hope that the publicity the leak would bring would lock in a five-vote majority.

The responsibility of identifying the leaker has fallen to the Marshal of the Supreme Court, Gail Curley, a former army colonel and military lawyer.

“I am confident that if the truth can be found here, she will find it and present it in an impartial manner,” said retired Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Huston, her direct supervisor at the Pentagon in her last military job at the Supreme Court.

Huston said he was incredibly impressed with Curley and that she had a tremendous reputation as a leader, but even as her boss for two years, he did not know if she had a spouse or children.

The network’s Supreme Court contributor, Kate Shaw, said: “The public will deter them from doing it because they will be worried about sending a message that they were somehow cowed into changing their votes by the public backlash and or the public encouragement.”

It is also possible that the leak came from someone who was so upset at the prospect of toppling Roe that informing the public at the earliest possible moment was vital.

In 1973, Chief Justice Warren Burger was outraged by the leak of the outcome of the Roe case just hours before its publication.

Burger threatened to subject employees to lie detector tests, but the leaker quickly came forward and explained that it had been an accident.

Earlier in the interview, Breyer said he was ‘very, very, very sorry’ to be on the losing side of the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

And you said did I like this Dobbs decision? Of course I didn’t. Of course I didn’t,’ he said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace for an interview to air Sunday night. ‘Was I happy about it? Not for a moment. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course. But there we are, and now we continue. We try to work together.’

He warned his Supreme Court colleagues that overly rigid decisions ‘will come around and bite you in the back’.

‘Cause you find something you see just doesn’t work at all. And the Supreme Court, somewhat unlike others, has these kinds of problems in spades,’ Breyer said.

Dobbs overturned nearly 50 years of precedent in which the conservative justices wrote that the implicit ‘right to privacy’ in the Constitution did not exist, throwing decisions on abortion laws back to the states.

Justice Stephen Breyer (right), who retired earlier this year, sat down with CNN’s Chris Wallace for an interview that aired Sunday

Before the decision was handed down in June, a draft of it was released to the press – an unprecedented leak from a High Court source.

Wallace asked: ‘Was there an earthquake inside the court?’ when the draft of the Dobbs decision was published in Politico.

‘An earthquake?’ Breyer asked. ‘It was very damaging because that kind of thing just doesn’t happen. It just doesn’t happen. And there we are.’

Breyer retired earlier this year and was replaced by the first black female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

A liberal, he made his decision to resign while Democrats were in control of both the White House and the Senate.

“There have been delays, you know, when the party is divided between control of the Senate and control of the presidency,” Breyer said. ‘And sometimes long times pass, and I would prefer that my own pension, my own membership on the field, not interfere with what I call the purely political issues.’

He also refused to criticize Ginni Thomas, the wife of conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been subpoenaed to testify before a House select committee on Jan. 6 about her role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m not going through with it because I strongly believe that women who are wives, including wives of Supreme Court justices, should make decisions for themselves about how to live their lives, careers, what kind of careers, etc.,” Breyer said. .

‘I’m not going to criticize Ginni Thomas, whom I like. I don’t want to criticize Clarence, whom I like. And there we are,” the liberal justice added.

Breyer said that while there are “sometimes” two separate camps on the bench, the angst is “less than you think.”

“Less than you think … but I can’t say never,” Breyer said. “Maybe a little less cheerful, but I don’t mean—I didn’t hear people in that meeting room screaming at each other in anger.”