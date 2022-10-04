Retired general suggests threat of a ‘nuclear response’ by US could deter Russia

<!–

A retired general suggested on Wednesday that the US should threaten Russia with a ‘nuclear response’ among other measures to deter Vladimir Putin from carrying out such an attack in Ukraine.

The Russian autocrat has alarmed global leaders and officials with his increasingly forward-looking threats to use nuclear weapons months after he launched a brutal invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt said on CNN that any contingency plan the US would have to include a “deliberately vague” message that suggested President Joe Biden was ready with a range of responses from serious physical threats to economic retaliation.

“I think first and foremost there’s the public face of all of this, which is how we communicate to Russia — what we’re prepared to do, what we’re not prepared to do,” he said.

“My personal view is that I think we should be deliberately vague in what we are prepared to do.”

Kimmitt warned against drawing a ‘red line’ that warrants a response.

Such a move was taken by Barack Obama in 2013 over Syria’s use of chemical weapons – when Biden was vice president – and famously dealt a blow to the then-president’s foreign policy credibility when the US military did not beat the Assad regime for it.

Retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt warned that the US should be “deliberately cautious” in threatening Russia with consequences

“Every time you draw a red line, it commits you to a certain action,” the retired general said.

“Look, I think it’s pretty simple to lay out the options — it could be the soft side of it, which is doubling sanctions, doubling export controls — extending all the way to our own nuclear response and everything in between.” ‘

The threat of nuclear action by Putin comes as Ukraine’s forces launch a spectacular counteroffensive that has liberated parts of the country that had been held hostage by Moscow’s troops for weeks.

The Russians continue to hold the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, raising fears that a non-nuclear attack on the facility could result in a disaster of catastrophic proportions.

Kiev has accused Moscow of shelling near the facility, which the Kremlin denies.

It comes amid assurances by the Biden administration that it is in communication with Russia and President Vladimir Putin about the latter’s nuclear threat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday that Putin was ‘not bluffing’ with his nuclear threats.

‘The missile hit the area that was 300 meters from the nuclear power plant. The nuclear power plant lost all windows and doors, etc., Zelensky said of a recent attack on the facility.

So he wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps in his nuclear blackmail.’

He added: ‘I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and mitigating this threat. We have to keep putting pressure on him and not let him continue.’

It comes amid international condemnation of Moscow’s “fraudulent” referendums in parts of eastern Ukraine that are being occupied by Russia.

Videos have emerged showing residents being forced to the polls at gunpoint to vote on whether to allow Russia to annex their home territories.

While signing a decree to annex the regions, Putin suggested he would be ready to use nuclear power to stop Western involvement helping Ukraine there.