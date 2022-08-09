Retired FBI agent says ‘informant’ likely handed over evidence leading to Mar-a-Lago raid

Retired FBI special agent Michael Tabman told DailyMail.com it’s likely an “informant” revealed information to the FBI that led to Monday’s raid on Trump’s home.

The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday was likely sparked by new information from an “informant” and a breakdown in cooperation between the agency and the former president, a former agent told the DailyMail. com.

Retired FBI special agent Michael Tabman, who has served the agency for 24 years, said a raid of this level of sensitivity must be approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“I think someone gave them information showing that these documents exist,” Tabman said, adding two hypothetical “insider” revelations: “You weren’t told the truth about their existence. You won’t get them until you come get them.’

“I think there was inside information — call it an informant if you like,” he told DailyMail.com. “I believe someone told them something or other information was found, which in their mind was sort of decisive that they had to go now and get that or they won’t get it.”

Trump’s Florida home was raided by the FBI on Monday. It was most likely related to the seizure of official documents allegedly brought from the White House to his home in Palm Beach as he left his office last year.

Tabman claimed that while there was collaboration between Trump and the FBI at one point, the agency may have come to feel that the former president and his team “telled you what they wanted to tell you with limited information.”

FBI protocol, Tabman said, is to move forward with confiscating information as soon as they feel that obtaining it “voluntarily” is no longer feasible.

“You know, anything can disappear,” Tabman said. “You have proof you must have before it disappears or it moves and you can’t see it anymore.”

To obtain the warrant for a raid, the FBI would need to prove probable cause and conduct the search in a timely manner. Agents can’t just “snoop” around someone’s house in such a case, Tabman said.

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday in apparent connection with an investigation into the fact that he had taken official documents from the White House to Florida when he left. Pictured: Secret Service stands guard at an entrance to the Palm Beach residence on Monday night

“I think someone gave them information that these documents exist,” Tabman said. Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower in NYC on Monday. He complained about the search: ‘They even broke into my safe!’

He also claimed that the FBI could have felt that Trump was simply no longer “fully cooperating” with the investigation, leading them to see approval for the raid.

Supporters of the former president gathered outside Mar-a-Lago Monday night to protest the raid and the ongoing investigation into Trump.

Tabman said that while no protocol appears to have been broken in conducting the raid, it is still an “unprecedented” move in that the FBI has never raided the home of a former president before.

“I can’t imagine this happened to a former president,” Tabman noted.

“I don’t see any protocols violated in any way,” the retired FBI special agent added. “They must have clearly had a possible cause.”

Republican lawmakers immediately slammed the FBI, President Joe Biden, the Justice Department and its chief Merrick Garland for carrying out the raid.

Biden and his staff, however, were unaware of the matter. Senior White House officials learned of the raid via Twitter, according to The New York Times.

Tabman told DailyMail.com, “I believe the Attorney General approved it himself given the sensitivity.”

“You know, he may have delegated again to a deputy attorney general, perhaps to avoid perceptions, as he is a political appointee,” he added.

Trump supporters descended on Mar-a-Lago following news of the raid. Some camped in the beds of their suitcases

Getting the green light from Garland is an internal DOJ process, Tabman explained. Adding that once cleared, the case would go before a “neutral third party” judge to approve the raid based on evidence of probable cause.

Tabman retired at the level of Special Agent in Charge after nearly two and a half decades of FBI service.

He was a member of the FBI-NYPD Organized Crime Task Force and the FBI-NYPD Drug Task Force for eight years. During that time, Tabman served as an affiant on numerous arrest and search warrants and wiretapping requests.

Tabman has been involved in numerous arrests and execution of search warrants.

During his years in management, Tabman reviewed affidavits and ordered the execution of arrests and search warrants.