Retired economist makes ‘crazy’ trek from MCG to SCG to raise money for charity

“If something happens in the process of doing something good for the country, I’m more than happy to go — more than happy,” he said.
With the help of friends, he made his way through Shepparton, Jindabyne, Canberra and Moss Vale, rotating through four pairs of shoes, including a now-decrepit pair of Hokas.
Retired economist Prabodh Malhotra
He said he was surprised by the generosity of people along the way.
Merchants and accommodation providers refused payment and often donated to the McGrath Foundation when they discovered his charitable cause.
He was joined by the Newcastle group, known as the Big Three Trek, and breast cancer nurses on his final, brief stint on Wednesday.
The group was greeted on arrival by McGrath Foundation Chairman Glenn McGrath and NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet.
“To run 1,000 miles from the MCG at age 71 just proves you can do anything you want, if you just put your mind to it,” said McGrath.
“It’s an incredible effort.”
Test Cricket legend said funds raised through both walks and during the SCG’s Pink Test would help fund nurses for 2,100 families who will develop breast cancer by 2023.
Perrottet praised the tractors and their supporters and committed $50,000 from his prime minister’s discretionary fund to the McGrath Foundation.
One question remains: will Malhotra pull again in 2024?
“I’ll cross that bridge when I get there,” he said.
According to the Walk from MCG to SCG page on the McGrath Foundation website, he has raised just over $50,000 at the time of publication.
