Retired detective who helped find ‘violent monster’ accused of killing daughter calls for justice

The retired detective who helped track down the bodybuilding killer of her daughter’s “violent monster” said the job won’t be done until he faces life in prison.

Josephine Funes Wentzel, 63, came out of retirement to spend six years on the hunt for Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod, 36, for the murder of her daughter, Krystal Mitchell, 30 in 2016.

Former Marine McLeod — considered so dangerous he was awarded the highest-ever bounty from US Marshals — was finally captured Monday after six years on the run in the small town of Sonsonate in El Salvadaor.

Determined to keep things from going cold, Wentzel worked relentlessly until a woman in El Salvador read an article about the case that Wentzel had widely shared and acknowledged McLeod.

“Of course I’m ecstatic that he was found and that this part is over, but at the same time it reminds you why you’re there in the first place,” Wentzel said. the American sun.

“There’s no victory until he gets a life sentence, and that’s going to be a whole different journey, another chapter.

“I am grateful to close this chapter, as are my family and grandchildren.”

Josephine Funes Wentzel, 63, came out of retirement in 2016 to spend six years on the hunt for her daughter’s killer, Krystal Mitchell, 30

Former Marine Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod, 36, is on the run in Central America for six years after allegedly strangling Mitchell in a hotel room

Krystal Mitchell, 30, was murdered in a San Diego apartment in June 2016 and her new boyfriend, McLeod, went on the run

She expressed her gratitude to the US Marshals who invested time and money in the six-year case and “showed us that Krystal deserved justice.”

McLeod had told people he was Canadian and had used the false name “Jack Donovan,” according to a Spanish-language Univision special about his case that was widely broadcast in Central America, where he was believed to be in hiding.

He was arrested Monday in front of his class full of students at Direct English School, where he was paid $1,000 a month in the small town of Sonsonate.

The arrest was the culmination of six remarkable years of tireless efforts, side by side with US Marshals to risk her own life by crisscrossing Central America in search of clues and hearing the case.

At one point she was threatened by a knife at the Guatemalan border, and at another she was brutally attacked by a wild dog.

The trail initially led her to Guatemala, where he was spotted in 2017, and then to Belize, where he was spotted again the following year.

Krystal Mitchell, 30, from Phoenix, had only been dating McLeod for a few weeks when he killed her

McLeod was described as armed, dangerous, an ‘ardent bodybuilder’ and ‘heavy drinker’

Mitchell is pictured with her mother, Josephine Wentzel, a retired homicide detective, who worked on the case and was instrumental in tracking down McLeod

Wentzel said she spent a long time in Guatemala — he was featured in a Christmas 2016 music video dancing with a woman in a bar at the Almost Famous hostel in the coastal town of Livingston — but said she wasn’t particularly fond of El Salvator.

“Obviously my daughter cannot be returned, but I am relieved that this man is no longer a threat to the women of Mexico and Central America,” she said. Univision.

“I did look in El Salvador, but I was never specifically focused on that country,” she said.

‘A Spanish friend told me, ‘He’s not going to El Salvador – they’ll kill him.’

“But there he was—in the same community of the person who told me that.”

Wentzel said local authorities had been tipped off by a local woman.

“There was an official complaint. A woman in El Salvador recalled reading an article on the Univision site and seeing the man.

“She called to report him.”

Wentzel said she, too, shared the Univision article widely, hoping to track him down.

Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod pictured in El Salvador on Monday after being arrested after six years on the run

McLeod is seen Monday after he was arrested by Salvadoran police with the help of US Marshals

McLeod to be led away by police in El Salvador on Monday

“I shared that article because it was in Spanish and explained everything.

“I sent it to several people on social media.

“He hid in a small town in El Salvador and pretended to be Canadian. They could go straight to his class and arrest him.’

An administrator at another nearby school said it was common for the staff’s identities to be unverified.

“Hire the teachers and don’t ask for identification,” the administrator told DailyMail.com.

“They don’t even check if they’re licensed to teach. A lot of teachers there have tattoos.’

Mitchell was found strangled after visiting a bar with McLeod, who had gotten into an argument with another man, also an ex-Marine.

All three were kicked out of the bar. McLeod and Mitchell returned to the rental apartment and Mitchell was found dead the next day, with obvious signs of a struggle.

McLeod went on the run through Mexico and marshals called for help but warned he was considered “armed and dangerous” – describing him as “an avid bodybuilder and a heavy drinker.”

Marshals said McLeod was recognizable by his signature skull tattoos

When he was added to the Top 15 list in 2021, California Southern District Marshal Steve Stafford said they would never give up and pay credit to Wentzel.

“The victim’s mother has great credit, she has never given up on the search for her daughter’s killer and has worked closely with our office and other law enforcement officers to make this arrest possible,” he said.

McLeod has a history of violence and is currently in custody in El Salvador, where he is expected to be extradited to the US to eventually be charged with the murder of Mitchell.

At the time of her murder in 2016, McLeod was out on bail for inflicting injury on his estranged wife in Riverside, California.

He also pleaded guilty to a 2009 aggravated assault charge and violation of a restraining order.

That charge was later dismissed as part of a plea deal requiring the killer to complete a domestic violence counseling program.