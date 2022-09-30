Retired Cats great Joel Selwood’s HILARIOUS videos with son of former AFL star Xavier Ellis revealed

Ellis is the son of Hawks premiership winner and media identity Xavier Ellis

AFL great Joel Selwood, 34, has been embroiled in Twitter ‘war’ in recent years

Retired Geelong AFL great Joel Selwood has been “exposed” for calling a toddler a “dog” on Twitter – but the exchanges were anything but aggressive – in fact, they were hilarious.

The champion midfielder, 34 – who announced this week that he is hanging up his boots after leading the Cats to another flag at the MCG versus the Sydney Swans last Saturday – is one of the nice guys in the AFL.

Selwood has been around for three years and has chatted back and forth on Twitter with Ted Ellis, the brash son of media identity and former Hawthorn star Xavier Ellis.

In the series of clips, young Ted has repeatedly told the four-time premiership winner that he proudly follows the GWS Giants – often calling out Selwood and the Cats.

The one-club player, who made his debut in 2007 and has racked up 355 appearances, has taken charge and was also quick to put the youngster back in his place.

The better exchanges include Selwood who playfully declared “the Giants suck” and “go the Cats” before adding that the toddler was “wearing a garbage orange (GWS) sweater.”

Not one to hold back in another clip, Ted Selwood labeled a ‘slow coach’ to which the stylish midfielder responded by stating that he ‘would end up in jail’ if he further referred to the veteran Geelong star’s mobility .

Leading up to last weekend’s grand finale, Ted was up to his old tricks and told Selwood “the Cats suck.”

Finally Ted showed up, spotted in a Cats shirt, days before Selwood’s team gave the Swans a football lesson on the biggest stage.

The clip ends with Selwood confirming he’s retiring because he’s “too old and too slow,” to which Teddy responds, “Don’t get fat like my dad.”

Selwood stated that earlier this week he was putting up his boots after a glittering career chasing a Sherrin.

A third pick in the 2005 National Draft, Selwood bid his time for his 2007 debut and was an instant star with the Cats.

Premierships followed in 2007, 2009 and 2011 – for his fourth at the MCG – as captain – in one of the more dominant team performances of recent years – last Saturday.

Selwood is also a six-time All Australian and holds the record for most appearances in the AFL final, with 40 appearances.

He and his wife Brit recently announced that they are expecting their first child after several years of trying to conceive.

‘Our dreams have come true. Brit and I are grateful to be able to share that a little one is coming into the world,” Selwood wrote on Instagram.

“We look forward to being ‘Mom and Dad’ and changing the world for us in the near future.

“What I’ve discovered through this process is that women are amazing and my wife is a super woman. In a journey that has not been easy, we have found a way, through great support and Brit who remains positive.

“To couples who are trying, have tried, or for an unfair reason can’t have a baby, we see you and send love and positive energy your way.

“We can’t wait to meet you, Baby Selwood, you will be much loved.”