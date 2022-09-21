Retired butcher, 90, who stabbed his blind wife as she slept is spared jail

A 90-year-old retired butcher who stabbed his blind wife while she was sleeping because he couldn’t take care of her was today spared prison.

Edward Turpin attacked his wife Joan, also 90, at their home in Ringshall Road, Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year, after nearly 70 years of marriage.

Ms Turpin said in a video recorded while she was in hospital: ‘He woke me up with the knife in my chest and said he couldn’t take it anymore. It made him sick and then the knife went in. I screamed for help.’

The former Smithfield butcher denied and was acquitted of attempted murder and an alternative charge of causing deliberate injuries.

He was convicted of unlawful injury and given a two-year suspended sentence, as well as an electronically controlled curfew for three months at the Old Bailey today.

He had admitted to causing his wife’s injuries, but insisted he had no intention of harming her.

Turpin was not present at his sentencing as he is in hospital due to ongoing health complications, the court heard.

He agreed that the hearing would take place without him.

Judge Alexia Durran had indicated that she would not send Turpin to prison and gave him a two-year prison sentence with a two-year reprieve.

She said, “Their marriage had been happy and Mr Turpin had been, in his wife’s words, a good and loving husband.

Joan Turpin’s health deteriorated and in September last year she had lost her sight.

“The evidence suggests to me that Mr. Turpin was too proud to ask family for help. He had limited home care support.

“In short, his wife Joan was largely dependent on Mr. Turpin for her care.”

Regarding the incident, the judge continued: ‘Last year on September 22 at about 1:30 am, Mr Turpin stabbed his wife.

“He told the jury that he had woken up to his wife screaming uncontrollably…[and] had gone downstairs to find a knife to scare and calm her down.

“I have been driven to the conclusion that Mr Turpin was acting under incredible stress.

“Otherwise, there’s no sensible explanation…for attacking the person you hold dearest.

“Clearly Mr Turpin was overcome with stress and the responsibility of taking care of his wife.

“In the early morning hours, when things often seem extremely bleak and hopeless, Mr. Turpin armed himself with a knife.”

Judge Durran added that there was no personal statement from the victim from Ms Turpin. She called it unsurprising given the retiree’s “repeated displays of love and affection towards her husband of nearly 70 years.”

The court heard that Turpin was in custody for more than two months after the stabbing and had heart surgery earlier this year.

“The events of that September morning will never happen again,” the judge said.

Emma Staples, care home manager where Ms Turpin now lives, told the court in a statement how the elderly lady misses her husband very much.

“She says that the injuries Joan suffered as a result of this crime have all healed well and that Joan Turpin has no pain or discomfort,” District Attorney Alistair Richardson said.

However, she says the psychological impact on Joan Turpin is enormous. She misses Edward Turpin very much and her whole world is turned upside down.’

When Ms. Turpin’s health deteriorated, she lost her sight and needed a catheter.

Her husband, who had no previous convictions, was her primary caregiver and she was completely dependent on him.

She adored her husband and told police he was a “sweet man.”

‘Absolutely wonderful. He never put a finger on me,’ she said.

“I think he was a great man. Nobody has anything bad to say about that man.’

But Ms. Turpin thought her husband may have been stressed about coping with her blindness and urged him to seek help to care for her.

“I asked him to get more help because I knew he would be disappointed,” she said.

Richardson previously described it as a sad case of “a happy marriage that has become entangled in ill health and where the defendant is no longer able to care for his wife.”

He added: ‘What neither society nor the law allow, even in the heat of battle, is for us to take matters into our own hands and try to end someone else’s life.

“The answer to worrying too much about our partner can never be to try to take their life.”

“At about 1:30 a.m., on September 22, 2021, the defendant was out of patience with his wife’s ill health and his care responsibilities, and attacked her in her bed.”

Ms Turpin suffered two stab wounds to the chest and two to her upper abdomen.

Her right lung collapsed due to the injuries to her chest.

After the attack, Turpin called 911 and said, “I can’t take it anymore… she’s been sick and it’s on top of me.”

He said, “I tried to stab her and I stabbed myself.”

Turpin said he stabbed his wife “by the heart.”

The operator said he would tell the defendant how to stop the bleeding, but Turpin replied, “No, I don’t want to stop the bleeding. We want to die.’

The stabber only hung up so the operator could call again. This happened twice.

During the third call, Turpin said, “I don’t want anything to be done now. I want to die. She wants to die.’

She can be heard in the background calling for help, while Turpin yells, “Joan, stop it,” in response to her cries.

Police officers and paramedics went to the house and Ms. Turpin told officers that her husband had stabbed her.

Her husband was downstairs speaking to other officers at the same time, explaining, “I’ve had enough. I just can’t take it anymore.’

Turpin testified at the trial, accepting that he stabbed his wife but insisted it was to calm her after she woke up “screaming and screaming uncontrollably.”

He told the judges that he was a butcher and that he grabbed the “carver” knife from his kitchen to “keep her quiet.”

Turpin insisted he couldn’t remember the stabbing and that he didn’t do it with intent to kill.

He said the “last” thing he would ever want to do is harm his wife.

“We’ve had 60 good years and that’s all I wanted to do was get on with life.”

When asked if he wanted to do her ‘really serious harm’, he replied, ‘What’s the point of me seriously harming my wife? I’ve got nobody. No brothers, no sisters, no aunts, no uncles.

“I’m done without my wife.”

Simon Gledhill, on the defensive, said his client’s age, previous good character, his wife’s role as carer and ill health should mitigate his sentence.

He added that Turpin had wanted to plead guilty to the wounding, the charge for which he was ultimately convicted, before the trial, but the prosecution had declined.

“Last September, 60 years of happy marriage was turned upside down by Mr Turpin’s actions,” said Mr Gledhill.

“He is well aware of the impact his actions had on his wife and on their marriage and expressed, oftentimes, overwhelming regret that those consequences were caused by his actions.

“He has more than once expressed a strong desire to hug his wife and tell her he’s sorry.

‘I hope [after] everything the court has seen from Mr Turpin… the court will accept that repentance as absolutely sincere on his part.’