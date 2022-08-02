Retired Baltimore cop who was shot by his daycare owner wife is charged with TEN child sex offenses

James Weems Jr. 57, is held in Baltimore custody on 13 charges

The retired Baltimore cop who was shot by his wife, the owner of a daycare center, over child abuse allegations, has now been charged with 10 child sex offenses involving three different children she was caring for.

James Weems Jr. 57, is being held in Baltimore.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of third-degree assault, three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of showing obscene material to a minor.

He was also charged with a further three counts of second-degree assault.

The alleged violations took place on July 3 at the Lil Kidz Kastle nursery of his wife Shanteari Weems.

On July 21, Shanteari drove to the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington DC to confront her husband.

James Weems Jr. was shot in the leg by his wife Shanteari at the Mandarin Oriental on July 21. She had just been told by a mother of one of the children who went to her daycare that her husband was abusing children. He has now been charged with 10 child sex crimes

Childcare owner Shanteari Weems, 50, in a photo provided to DailyMail.com. She worked in childcare for 20 years before her husband was charged with child abuse earlier this month

Andrew Barrett, the son of daycare owner Shanteari Weems, was visibly upset out of court on Friday

She had just been told by one of the mothers at her daycare that Weems had abused their child.

It was the second accusation against her husband; the first temporarily closed the center.

Shanteari, 50, took her gun.

Once inside her husband’s hotel room, she claims he became aggressive towards her – so she shot him in ‘self-defense’.

However, she had also written notes about her desire to hurt him in retaliation for the alleged abuse.

Shanteari is still in jail on charges of domestic violence for shooting her husband in the leg.

Her attorney Tony Garcia told DailyMail.com last week that she is sorry but “relieved” that he has been charged.

Details of the allegations have not yet been made public, but three children are involved.

The incidents took place on July 3 at the daycare center in Randallstown, where James worked as a bus driver for the company.

Shanteari Weems, 50, is shown outside the Mandarin Oriental, having just shot her husband James in the leg

The couple had been at the $400-a-night hotel in Washington DC for James, a retired agent, to attend an event

Shanteari Weems’ nursery, the Lil Kidz Kastle in Randallstown, near Baltimore

Shanteari Weems, 50, owns Lil Kidz Kastle in Owing Mills, Maryland

The 57-year-old previously served with the Baltimore Police Department and was also a security guard for a time.

Shanteari has been working in childcare for 20 years, but has only been married to her husband for five years.

Last week, when her bail was denied, her lawyer told DailyMail.com: “It’s ironic they think she’s a security risk when the only reason she’s in jail is because she tried to protect the safety of children.” to protect.’

He added that she was “relieved” that her husband had been charged with child sex offenses because it proves that “she was right”.

“She’s remorseful, but it’s a relief that the police believe he molested children.

“He denied it, but now it’s been confirmed. She was right. He was molesting them.

“Actually, it’s even worse than she thought, because three kids are involved, not two.”

It is unclear whether James Weems has a lawyer. The court in his case suggests that he may soon be represented by a public defender.