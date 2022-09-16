Retail sales slump 1.6% in August – far worse than expected

<!–

Retail sales fell 1.6 percent in August as Britain struggled with rising inflation.

The drop in volumes was much larger than the 0.5 percent analysts had estimated, and will raise new fears about the UK economy.

All sectors – food stores, non-food stores, online and fuel – saw their purchases decline. There was also a 1.7 percent drop in the value of goods purchased.

Retail volumes are now just 0.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, while value is up 13.7, reflecting massive inflationary pressures.

The Office for National Statistics stressed that there has been a downward trend since restrictions on hospitality businesses were lifted about a year ago.

Lynda Petherick, Retail Lead at Accenture, said: “With a difficult winter approaching, retailers will worry that despite the hot summer, shoppers are already in control of their spending.

The gloomy atmosphere in the UK this week and news of sluggish economic growth will increase concerns among retailers as the weather turns colder.

Rising costs remain at the forefront and brands will do everything they can to minimize spend and protect their margins for months to come.

“To avoid a winter of dissatisfaction and beyond, technology will be key to helping retailers strike a careful balance between product, price and experience so that customers keep coming back for more.”