Retail and mail-in pharmacies can fill prescriptions for abortion pills after FDA rule change

Drugstores, such as CVS and Walgreens, can now comply with prescriptions for abortion pills as long as it meets certain requirements, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined.

On Tuesday, the FDA made a regulatory change to the first abortion pill — mifepristone — that now allows retail and post-in pharmacies to comply as long as it goes through a certification process, Politics reported.

About half of abortions are performed using the two-pill system.

Mifepristone blocks the pregnancy development hormone and is prescribed up to 13 weeks of pregnancy. Misoprostol causes the uterus to contract to expel the tissue. The second pill, taken up to 48 hours after the first, has never been strictly restricted.

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, travel times for abortions have tripled, especially in states with severe restrictions.

Retail pharmacies such as CVS can now become certified to fill mifepristone. Part of the certification process, including a designated person to maintain compliance

Abortion access has become a hot-button topic after the upheaval, with many taking to the streets (pictured)

Before Tuesday, mifepristone could only be dispensed to patients by sending it directly to the doctor or collecting it.

The rule change will open access to abortion for millions of Americans, but it’s unclear which pharmacies will opt for the new change as many states, such as Texas, have enacted restrictive abortion laws.

To comply with mifepristone, pharmacies will need to have a designated employee to ensure compliance, in addition to other requirements not typically implemented for other medications.

However, the companies that manufacture the drug called the change a win.

Danco, which produces the brand name product Mifeprex, and GenBioPro, which produces the generic version, jointly filed paperwork with the FDA requesting a review of the dispensing process for pharmacies, Politico said.

Danco Laboratories celebrated the latest change, stating, “At a time when people across the country are struggling to get abortion care, this change is critical to expanding access to medication abortion services and will provide healthcare providers with an additional method to provide their patients with a safe and effective option to terminate early pregnancy.’

Evan Masingill, CEO of GenBioPro, agreed in a statement, saying, “Today’s FDA announcement expands access to medicines essential for reproductive autonomy and is a step in the right direction that is especially needed to increasing access to abortion care.’

The FDA has not released a statement about the change, but the two companies said the government agency had informed both that the website would be updated.

Last year, the agency lifted some restrictions on the pill, with the exception of the need to pick up the pill in person.

The only requirements still in place are: healthcare providers must declare that they understand the drug is used for abortions and patients must sign a consent form.

Just before the midterm elections, a report revealed that abortion travel times have tripled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

One of the studies estimated that it now takes an average of about 100 minutes to travel to an abortion clinic, compared to just 30 minutes in 2021.

A second report showed that foreign orders for abortion pills have skyrocketed, especially in states like Louisiana and Arkansas where the surgery is banned.

A third study suggested that depression and domestic violence could increase as a result of unintended pregnancies.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 13 states have banned abortions, while five others have restricted the procedure.

There were 79,620 abortions in the August figures, six percent less than in April.

Abortions dropped to nearly zero in states where it was banned or restricted during this period, but rose by nearly 5,000 in states where the procedure was still allowed.