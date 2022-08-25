Resurfaced footage shows Kyle Sandilands freaking out during live exorcism

<!–

Footage has emerged showing Kyle Sandilands panicking after a priest performed an ‘exorcism’ live.

In a clip posted Friday to KIIS 1065’s Instagram page, but originally filmed in 2015, the unusually unflappable host panics and says “what the f***” to his co-host Jackie O Henderson before he found out it was a joke.

After welcoming Father Mitchell and sisters Gabby and Alice to the studio, Jackie explained to Kyle that the two girls had experienced something odd about Gabby’s behavior.

“I just want my sister back,” Alice said to Kyle, hiding that the three visitors were really just actors.

Kyle hid behind his gold microphone and watched as Father Mitchell performed a “little ceremony” that later culminated in an unexpected exorcism.

As Father Mitchell read a verse from the Bible as he walked over to Gabby, the young girl jumped out of her chair and grabbed for air, leaving Kyle stunned.

Throughout the ceremony, the young girl screamed to the top of her lungs before falling to the floor where she began to froth from the mouth.

A speechless Kyle stared around the small studio, whispering repeatedly, “O geezers,” each time Gabby screamed and cried.

Jackie tried to stay out of sight and found herself hiding against a wall, struggling to keep the grin off her face.

After the exorcism, the two sisters hugged as Kyle sat stunned in his chair.

“Welcome back from wherever you were,” the disc jockey said.

“I’m terrified … I’m about to have a heart attack, like my heart is pounding.”

As he searched the room to see how his colleague had handled the long, torturous moments, Gabby said to Kyle, “We’re just lying.”

“Oh you’re kidding,” the host replied.

Unsurprisingly, the host didn’t take the news well, saying he “could have died.”

“What’s wrong with you people… this isn’t cool,” he objected.

But to Jackie’s delight, she was impressed with how the actors performed.

“You know I love a joke… but this one was epic,” she laughed, despite Kyle’s furious glances to her side of the desk.

It was soon inundated with comments and fans found it hilarious.