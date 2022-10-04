Restoring abandoned agricultural land in the Murray-Darling Basin

Abandoned farmland in the Murray Darling Basin. Credit: Peta Zivec



A Griffith study found that the amount of diverse seeds stored in derelict land in the Murray-Darling Basin and essential paddock trees makes the region highly resilient to agriculture.

Published in Restoration Ecologythe study examined the ability of semi-arid landscapes in the northern MDB to store seeds in soil seed banks, animal feces and in leaf litter and assessed the species richness, abundance and composition of these seed banks.

“Restoring abandoned farmlands is vital for the Murray-Darling Basin to revive the key ecological functions and services that the river and surrounding regions once provided,” said Dr. Peta Zivec, a research associate at the Australian Rivers Institute.

“Since large-scale regeneration projects are extremely costly and labour-intensive, natural regeneration, in which vegetation grows back through the seeds already stored in the landscape, can be a cost-effective alternative approach to restoring large agricultural areas.

“Our research shows that stored seed banks in the northern MDB make an important contribution to the natural regeneration of farmland, mainly for undergrowth and mid-plant species, but less so for taller trees.”

The seeds essential for natural recovery can be stored in various seed banks in the landscape. This study shows how the major seed banks of soil, leaf litter and animal excrement contribute differently to the regenerative capacity of land once used for agriculture.

“Soil as a seed bank contained the most species diversity of the three types of seed banks, although these were dominated by annual herbaceous species, plants with few woody parts,” said Dr. Zivec.

“Animal droppings contain large numbers of sprouted seedlings, indicating that native animals in the region such as kangaroos and emus play a key role in seed transport in these semi-arid landscapes.

“While leaf litter had the greatest amount of tree and shrub species of all seed banks, making it an important source for the regeneration of woody vegetation, the actual number of tall tree seeds was very low.”

The scarcity of overgrown tree species in these seed banks and the fact that very few tree seedlings germinate highlights the critical role established vegetation such as paddock trees play as a seed source for natural regeneration and their major contribution to the overall biotic resilience of the landscape.

“In attempts at natural regeneration of abandoned farm landscapes, it is therefore essential to protect and improve existing vegetation and paddock trees as a constant source of fresh seed for taller trees in regenerating areas,” said Dr. Zivec.

