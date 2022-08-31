Restaurants in Mississippi’s biggest city forced to spend up to $800-a-day on bottled water

Restaurants in Mississippi’s largest city are being razed to the ground by a water shortage that forces them to spend up to $800 a day on bottled water.

Nick Wallace, a chef at Nissan Cafe in the Two Museums complex in Jackson: “I spend $800 a day on coke and water and get no help from Jackson.”

Meanwhile, another Jackson restaurant called Walker’s Dine-in has been forced to spend $300 a day on water.

It comes after the city’s ailing OB Curtis was shut down by recent flooding, which left 180,000 residents unable to drink tap water without boiling it.

Many are unable to shower or flush their toilets because of the low water pressure – and the city’s fire service also fears the shortages will leave them unable to fight the fires.

The city of 150,000 had already received a boiling water warning for a month because the health ministry found cloudy water could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed every day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution locations.

Rajwinder Singh, a gas station/grocery store owner, knocks into his vehicle the 15 crates of drinking water he bought at a Kroger supermarket

Derek Emerson, co-owner of Walker’s Drive-In, said the water crisis “makes it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi”

Walker’s Drive-In has loaded bottled drinking water and ready-to-drink tea in an effort to fulfill their customers’ orders

Restaurant owner Derek Emerson said on Tuesday that water problems “make it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.”

Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they’ve spent $300 a day on ice and bottled water for the past month.

“I like doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I – I hate dealing with the problems.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system on Tuesday.

The state will try to solve problems by hiring contractors to work at the treatment plant, which was operating at reduced capacity with backup pumps after the main pumps went down “some time ago,” Reeves said.

The area – which is 80 percent black – has suffered from chronic underfunding for decades, and there are now fears that solving the water problem could cost up to a billion dollars.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden approved a request for an emergency declaration to the state of Mississippi, instructing his administration to increase federal aid to the region, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Tuesday.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Jackson’s water system is suffering from staff shortages and “decades of deferred maintenance.”

He said the influx of water from torrential rain changed the chemical composition needed for treatment, slowing down the process of pushing water to customers.

Lumumba is a Democrat and was not invited to the Republican governor’s press conference on Monday night.

In Mississippi, the Pearl River reached its third-highest-ever peak at 36.7 feet in 2020, exacerbating the problems

Although the two politicians often disagree, Lumumba said on Tuesday that he is having productive discussions with the health department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and is grateful for the state’s help.

Like many other cities, Jackson faces problems with the water system that it cannot afford to fix. The tax base has eroded in recent decades as the population dwindled — the result of the predominantly white flight to suburbs that began after public schools were integrated in 1970.

The city’s population is now over 80% black and about 25% of the residents live in poverty.

The low water pressure prevented some people from showering or flushing toilets, and officials said the low water pressure was a concern for firefighting operations.

Those who did have tap water were instructed to boil it to kill bacteria that could make them sick.

Jackson schools held online classes Tuesday and Wednesday and some restaurants were closed.

Jackson State University provided temporary toilets for students, and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said the water crisis left his players in their practice facility without air conditioning or ice.

In a video posted by one of his sons on social media, Sanders – aka Coach Prime – said he wanted to move players to a hotel so they could shower.

“We’re going to find a place to practice, find a place that can hold everything we need and want to be who we want to be, and that’s domination,” Sanders said.

Jackson hotels are still open and currently have good water pressure, allowing them to continue to operate as residents had hoped.

The problems at the water treatment plant came after the city appeared to largely prevent widespread flooding from a Pearl River swollen by days of heavy rain.

A house was flooded Monday, but the mayor said the water was not as high as expected.

Earlier forecasts showed that about 100 to 150 buildings in the Jackson area were affected by potential flooding.

Walker’s Drive In customers get bottled drinking water and imported ice, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.

Pallets loaded with crates of water are unloaded at a Kroger supermarket in north Jackson, Miss Tuesday

Floods covered the streets in some parts of the North Canton Circle neighborhood of Jackson, Miss ., on Monday

The National Weather Service said the Pearl River rose above the major flood stage of 36 feet Monday, when Jackson overflowed in 2020 after the river reached that level.

Jackson has two water treatment plants, and the larger one is near a reservoir that supplies most of the city’s water supply. The reservoir also has a role in flood control.

The mayor said Monday that the low water pressure could last for a few days, but on Tuesday he said some customers were being served again.

“We’ve seen steady improvements in the system,” Lumumba said.

Jackson has long had problems with his water system. A cold spell in 2021 left a significant number of people without running water after the pipes froze. Similar problems arose again early this year, on a smaller scale.

Lumumba said last week that repairing Jackson’s water system could cost $200 million, but on Tuesday he said the cost could be “possibly in the billions of dollars.”

Mississippi will receive $75 million to address water problems as part of a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Jackson resident Bernard Smith said he filled containers with water Monday night in case his home went out of service.

He bought bottled water on Tuesday and said he hopes Jackson is on track to solve his water problems.

“Sometimes you have to go through a lot of hardship to get back to the good ship,” Smith said.

Hinds County Emergency Management Operations Deputy Director Tracy Funches, right, and Operations Coordinator Luke Chennault, wade through floodwaters in northeast Jackson