Restaurant Waiter Reveals Secret Unsanitary Practices That Would Horrify Customers

A food service worker has lifted the lid on secret restaurant unsanitary practices she’s seen firsthand, from the dirty dish towels used to wipe down tables to leftover crust scraped off dishes.

TikTok user @tequila.9 has gone viral after posting a stitched response to @kuyyannunu’s video about restaurant dishwashers, claiming that crockery and cutlery simply rinse or scrape if covered in food.

“I apologized in advance for this information,” the reveal captioned. shortenwhich horrified many unsuspecting viewers.

“I promise you, that fork you’re eating with came out of the washer with freshly rinsed spinach,” he said at the start of his nearly 30-second rant.

TikTok user @tequila.9 went viral after detailing unsanitary restaurant practices she witnessed while working in the food service industry.

He stitched up @kuyyannunu’s video about restaurant dishwashers, stating that the crockery and cutlery just get rinsed or scraped if they get covered in food.

“I promise you, the table you’re eating at was only wiped down with a smelly dishcloth that was soaked in dirty dishwater,” she continued. I promise you whoever set your table was removing the crust from your plate with nails immediately before you used it.

“And I’m willing to be that if the health department showed up at the restaurant you’re eating at right now, everyone in the kitchen would go crazy in the fridge changing all the dates on the food.”

The video has garnered more than 4.2 million views and 7,200 comments since it was posted last week, with many restaurant employees backing up her claims.

It is the same everywhere. That’s why I won’t work in my favorite places. I choose to be happily NON-CONSCIOUS,” one person wrote, while another added: “I promise you he is telling the truth.”

The server added that tables are “wiped with a smelly dish towel that was wet with dirty water from dishes” and food dates are changed prior to health inspections.

The video has garnered more than 4.2 million views and 7,200 comments since it was posted.

‘This goes mainly for [corporate] restaurants!’ someone else claimed. I have done both [and] private restaurants tend to keep things much cleaner.

“Okay, but the spinach also went through the machine and is also sanitized,” one user jokingly replied.

However, others who have worked in the food industry insisted that they had never experienced the things she described.

“As a cook who is proud of her line, it’s just YOUR place to work, I promise,” one viewer commented.

“For the 7+ years I worked in food service, none of the restaurants were like this,” someone else shared.

Many food service workers confirmed his claims in the comments, but others insisted they had never witnessed the unsanitary practices he described.

“You’re all here confirming things like this, and at the same time you want us to fill the gap in wages with tips,” argued another, prompting @tequila.9 to respond with a follow-up video.

The employee explained that she has mostly worked in chain restaurants and is “really happy” for restaurant workers who have never experienced the things she has on the job.

‘The main factor at play here is really simple. It is mainly a lack of resources, which is absolutely the responsibility of a company and not of its employees,’ he replied.

‘When you have a finite number of teammates and an infinite number of tasks and management is explicit about making customer experience a priority over anything else, why would you think internal processes would be a priority for you? someone?’

In a follow-up video, he responded to a commenter who argued that servers shouldn’t be tipped if they don’t follow hygiene practices.

The server pointed out that these issues usually arise when the restaurant is understaffed and full, leaving them little time to clean as they should.

‘You don’t want to tip service workers because you think they’re bad at their job and you want them to improve, but you want them to be motivated to improve despite constant crappy pay. This is nonsense,’ she argued.

She noted that these problems often arise when the restaurant is understaffed and full, leaving them little time to clean as they should. He added that the incentive is also a pending issue.

‘If you’re a clean server, I was a clean server, that’s great, but you can’t keep an eye on the other servers or the bar or the kitchen or the bartenders. And more importantly, you shouldn’t. So that? A couple bucks an hour and fucking tips for people like this? The base wage for service workers is not living wage or even close to it,” she said.

‘You are one person on a shift in an operation with dozens of moving parts all the time. You’re in the comments writing op-eds about how filth in restaurants is somehow a reflection of character when you can tell you’re too s**** and broke to tip,’ he continued.

‘You don’t want to tip service workers because you think they’re bad at their job and you want them to improve, but you want them to be motivated to improve despite constant crappy pay. This is silly. you’re dumb. Find a better excuse to be broke and not dump or just not eat out.’