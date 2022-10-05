‘Rest easy little soulja’: Family mourns mystery death of boy, 12, as vile trolls attack him

The family of a 12-year-old who died from horrific injuries in mysterious circumstances say even they don’t know what killed their ‘little soul’, as friends rally against vile trolls posting racist comments.

Wayne Russell, who died on Tuesday after being found at a friend’s house 30 minutes after a mysterious car crash just a few blocks away, has been remembered as a ‘polite’ schoolboy with ‘a cheeky smile’.

But friends of the boy’s family, who posted tributes to him, also hit out at the racist remarks about his Aboriginal heritage.

“Beyond vile comments!!,” one woman wrote.

‘Many of these people need serious help from a psych. Crazy.

‘Racist pieces of sh**t, some of them always have to bring up the fact (he is) Koori.’

Another angry Facebook user wrote that ‘the comments on this are absolutely heartbreaking, people are so nasty nasty!’

The mother of two boys, who was school friends with Wayne at Woonona East Public School, posted a photo of him in class with one of her boys while she was finishing up a school project, saying Wayne was ‘a polite’ boy

Wayne’s (right) smile “lights up a room” but even his family are confused about what happened to the 12-year-old who caused the horrific injuries that resulted in his death early Tuesday

Police rushed to the Towradgi Road crash (above) after the sound ‘like a bomb going off’ echoed through the streets, only to find the car empty, its doors open and the passengers fleeing

‘Absolutely devastated, so many emotions and questions and… can’t even explain. Poor baby, he will be missed.’

Wayne, 12, was found in the Wollongong suburb of Balgownie, south of Sydney, about 2am, after emergency services responded to the report of a boy suffering ‘significant injuries’.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated Wayne, who was rushed to Wollongong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the same time, police were investigating a major road accident after a black Holden Barina crashed into a traffic light at around 1.35am at Towradgi, three minutes’ drive from Balgownie.

When police attended the scene, they found the Barina wrapped around a telephone pole with all the driver and passenger doors open, and no one inside the wrecked car.

Friends of the boy’s family, who posted tributes to him, also condemned the racist trolling of the schoolboy’s Aboriginal heritage. “In addition to vile comments!!,” one woman wrote, “Many of these people need serious help from a psych”

The young boy who died at a friend’s home under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning has been identified as 12-year-old Wayne Russell (above), but what caused his fatal injuries is yet to be determined

Facebook users dismissed comments from vile trolls about Wayne’s Aboriginal background, saying “just because he’s Koori”

Officers at the nearby Corrimal Police Station had heard the massive crash and responded immediately, but by the time they reached the scene the residents had fled.

Police are investigating whether Wayne’s death was related to a dangerous TikTok trend called ‘creeping while you sleep’ – where young Australians film themselves committing serious crimes, including stealing cars and speeding.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family and friends are sending heartfelt tributes and begging for answers.

Wayne’s cousin Jamain Russell wrote on Facebook: ‘Love you my brah … see you soon love you so much rest easy my soulja my kuzz rest in paradise.

‘We just need proper closure for what’s going on, you little cunt.’

Another cousin, Quiarnii Russell, wrote ‘My heart hurts, RIP little cuzzy taken far too soon. Our hearts are broken,” while Wayne’s aunt, Morgs Quirk wrote, “Rest in peace dreamtime nephew. #forever12. RIP lil Wayne.’

Wayne’s cousin Jamain Russell paid tribute to the ‘little soulja’ but also wondered what caused his death, writing ‘we just need the closure to what’s happening too you my little kuzz’

Another cousin Quiarnii Russell said “our hearts are broken” by Wayne’s death

The mother of two boys who were school friends with Wayne’s at Woonona East Public School posted a photo of him in class with one of her boys holding up a school project, the two boys clapping together with painted faces in what appeared to be a native party. .

‘Gone way before your time little friend!!’, the mother wrote, ‘You will be missed by all who met you.

‘A smile that lit up a room and the best personality a boy could have. You were always so polite to me and a good mate to my boys. Rest in Paradise Lil Wayne!!’

NSW Police Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan confirmed they are investigating whether the crash was linked to the TikTok craze.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have content on social media covering the incidents that happened this morning to come forward,” he said.

‘We are investigating all lines of inquiry and the social media line will also be investigated.’

Police are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage related to the crash or how Wayne came to be injured to contact police.