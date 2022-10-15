Residents fume as Racing Victoria boss defends decision to flood-protect Flemington Racecourse

Andrew Jones repeated on TV racing at the iconic sports venue will continue

With the state hammered by rain, some neighboring houses are now at risk of flooding

Racing Victoria boss said flood protection needed to be done at Flemington circuit

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dozens of Melbourne residents are seething after Racing Victoria CEO Andrew Jones publicly defended the decision to protect Flemington Racecourse from flooding.

This has resulted in large volumes of water dangerously moving from the iconic track towards the homes of local people in neighboring properties near the Maribyrnong River.

Heavy rainfall has lashed Victoria in recent days and on Saturday morning a 71-year-old man was found dead in his backyard in Rochester, rural Victoria.

Back in 2007, river walls were controversially built to protect the home of the Melbourne Cup.

With many people at risk of losing their homes or facing a large cleanup bill, Jones has come under fire for his callous comments.

While Flemington Racecourse remains in good condition, heavy water has caused flooding concerns (pictured) for neighboring residents

An aerial view of the Flemington course, which is protected in the event of flooding

“It’s a difficult situation,” he told Nine’s Today Show on Saturday morning.

‘The VRC took steps to flood its property 15 years ago, which it has the right to do (and) this has obviously had unintended consequences for neighboring residents.

“It was clear that the VRC had no intention of causing harm. They were trying to protect the spring carnival and the Melbourne Cup carnival, which is a hugely important part of Victorian life and the Victorian economy, so I think it’s an unintended consequence.’

Jones said there was ‘no great fear of big meetings’ during the spring carnival, including Saturday’s Group One Caulfield Cup.

“Racing Victoria has invested very heavily with clubs over a number of years to ensure the drainage at our tracks is as good as possible,” he said.

‘We are in reasonably good shape and do not expect any washed-out race meetings.’

Racing Victoria CEO Andrew Jones has come under fire after publicly defending the decision to protect Flemington Racecourse

A stark example of the inequality at the heart of capitalism. Flemington Racecourse, this playground for the rich, is protected by a flood wall which pushes flood water into the homes of local residents around Kensington, submerging the road under a meter + of water. https://t.co/iXSNPi0tul — Liz Walsh (@lizwalshVS) 14 October 2022

Jones’ views attracted an avalanche of criticism on social media.

Plenty took to Twitter to express their outrage at ‘prioritizing a racetrack over home.’

In 2004, despite objections from residents and three local councils, the then Labor government approved a rock wall to protect Flemington Racecourse from flooding.

Local resident and historian Liz Crash said the area near the racecourse had always been a flood plain.

“This has always been a big concern of the community,” Crash told ABC.