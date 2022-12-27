Residents and firefighters injured in Berkeley Hills house fire

BERKELEY — Two residents were hospitalized and two firefighters suffered minor injuries Monday night during a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home in the Berkeley Hills, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 6:50 p.m. Monday at the multi-level home in the 2900 block of Shasta Road near Sterling Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters, who had to navigate narrow, winding roads to reach the fire, encountered flames shooting from different parts of the house and quickly raised a second alarm, authorities said.

The two residents, a woman and her adult son, were able to leave the home on their own, authorities said. They suffered burns and smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns and were treated at the scene.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading.

Some power lines were down during the fire, but no injuries were caused, authorities said.

The fire was declared under control around 8:36 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Keith May said Tuesday that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. A damage figure was not available.